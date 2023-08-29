Gestational Hypertension: High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy? Here's What You Can Do About It
Here we list easy changes you can make to your lifestyle to better manage gestational hypertension.
Follow a balanced diet that is low in salt, as it may help reduce blood pressure
Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition in which the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high. It is typically diagnosed when blood pressure consistently measures at or above 130/80 mmHg.
Gestational hypertension refers specifically to high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy, usually occurring after the 20th week. It is a temporary condition that resolves after childbirth. Gestational hypertension can increase the risk of certain complications such as preeclampsia (a more severe form of hypertension during pregnancy), premature birth, and low birth weight.
While gestational hypertension is not considered normal, it is a relatively common occurrence during pregnancy, affecting about 5-10% of pregnancies. It is essential for pregnant individuals to attend regular prenatal check-ups to monitor blood pressure levels and manage any potential complications effectively.
Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help reduce high blood pressure during your pregnancy. Along with speaking to a health professional, adding certain lifestyle changes might be helpful. In this article, we list easy changes you can make to your lifestyle to better manage gestational hypertension.
8 Tips to help you manage gestational hypertension:
1. Regular prenatal care
Attend all your prenatal appointments and follow your healthcare provider's advice for managing gestational hypertension.
2. Healthy diet
Follow a balanced diet that is low in salt, as it may help reduce blood pressure. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid fried, high-sugar, and ultra-processed foods as they can all negatively affect your health.
3. Regular exercise
Engage in safe and moderate exercise, such as walking or swimming, as it can help manage blood pressure levels. However, you can encouraged to talk to a healthcare professional to understand what workout activities are the best fit for you.
4. Rest and relaxation
Make sure to get enough rest and avoid excessive physical or emotional stress, as it may worsen hypertension. Trying yoga can. help reduce stress and promote relaxation.
5. Medication
If necessary, your healthcare provider may prescribe medication to control your blood pressure. Follow their instructions and take the medication as prescribed.
6. Strictly avoid smoking and alcohol
Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure, so it's important to avoid these substances during pregnancy. Along with hypertension, there are various other ways in which these substances can be harmful to the baby and the mother and should be strictly avoided.
7. Monitor blood pressure at home
Invest in a blood pressure monitor and learn how to use it. Keep track of your blood pressure readings regularly and report any abnormal values to your healthcare provider.
8. Support network
Reach out to your partner, family, and friends for emotional support. Gestational hypertension can be overwhelming, and having a strong support system can make a difference in managing stress and anxiety.
Following these simple habits can greatly reduce high blood pressure. Normal blood pressure and proper health can increase the chances of a healthy pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.