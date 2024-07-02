Pregnancy: Tips To Manage Gestational Hypertension
Below we share tips to help you manage gestational hypertension.
Gestational hypertension is a condition characterised by high blood pressure that develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women who previously had normal blood pressure. It occurs due to changes in the body during pregnancy, such as increased blood volume and hormonal shifts that affect blood vessel function. While it is not uncommon, it requires careful management to prevent complications for both the mother and baby. Early detection and appropriate management are crucial for ensuring a healthy pregnancy and reducing the risk of complications. In this article, we share tips to help you manage gestational hypertension.
Here are ten tips to manage gestational hypertension:
1. Regular prenatal visits
Monitoring blood pressure and the baby's development helps detect any complications early on. Attend all scheduled prenatal appointments and follow your healthcare provider's advice.
2. Monitor blood pressure at home
Keeping track of blood pressure levels can help identify any sudden changes that may need medical attention. Use a reliable home blood pressure monitor as directed by your healthcare provider. Keep a log of your readings to discuss with your doctor.
3. Eat a healthy diet
A balanced diet helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of complications related to gestational hypertension. Focus on consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. Limit salt, sugar, and processed foods.
4. Reduce salt intake
Lowering salt intake can help reduce blood pressure by preventing fluid retention. Avoid adding extra salt to meals, and be mindful of sodium content in processed and restaurant foods.
5. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration supports overall health and can help manage blood pressure. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, aiming for at least 8-10 glasses.
6. Engage in regular physical activity
Exercise can help lower blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular health. Engage in moderate activities like walking, swimming, or prenatal yoga for at least 30 minutes most days of the week, after consulting with your healthcare provider.
7. Get enough rest
Adequate sleep and rest help reduce stress and support overall health, which can positively affect blood pressure. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night and take short naps during the day if needed. Practice good sleep hygiene, such as maintaining a regular sleep schedule and creating a restful environment.
8. Manage stress
Reducing stress can help lower blood pressure and improve overall well-being. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, prenatal massage, or gentle stretching exercises.
9. Avoid caffeine & alcohol
Caffeine and alcohol can raise blood pressure and are not recommended during pregnancy. Eliminate or significantly reduce the intake of caffeinated beverages and avoid alcohol completely during pregnancy.
10. Follow medical advice & medication regimens
Adhering to your healthcare provider's recommendations ensures that any necessary medications or interventions are used effectively to manage blood pressure. Take prescribed medications as directed and report any side effects to your healthcare provider. Follow all other medical advice and attend follow-up appointments.
By following these tips, you can effectively manage gestational hypertension and reduce the risk of complications, ensuring a healthier pregnancy for both you and your baby.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
