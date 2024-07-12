Hypertension During Pregnancy: Here's Everything You Need To Keep In Mind
In this article, we discuss some things you must keep in mind if you have gestational hypertension.
Frequently getting you BP checked by a healthcare professional helps in early detection and management
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is consistently too high, which can lead to serious health issues such as heart disease and stroke. It is possible to develop hypertension during pregnancy, a condition known as gestational hypertension or preeclampsia, which can pose risks to both the mother and the baby if not properly managed. Managing hypertension during pregnancy can be very beneficial. Below we discuss some things you must keep in mind if you have gestational hypertension. Following these tips helps in maintaining controlled blood pressure, reducing the risk of complications, and promoting a safe and healthy pregnancy.
Things to keep in mind if you have gestational hypertension
1. Regular prenatal checkups
Frequent monitoring by a healthcare provider ensures early detection and management of hypertension and any potential complications. Regular checkups help in closely monitoring blood pressure, foetal growth, and the mother's overall health, allowing for timely interventions to prevent adverse outcomes.
2. Blood pressure monitoring
Keeping track of blood pressure at home allows for the early identification of any dangerous spikes or trends. Consistent monitoring helps manage hypertension more effectively, reducing the risk of severe complications such as preeclampsia, eclampsia, and placental abruption.
3. Healthy diet
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides essential nutrients and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Proper nutrition supports overall health, reduces blood pressure, and ensures the baby receives necessary nutrients for healthy development.
4. Limited sodium intake
Excessive sodium can increase blood pressure by causing the body to retain fluid. Reducing sodium intake helps manage hypertension, lowers the risk of complications, and promotes better cardiovascular health.
5. Adequate hydration
Staying well-hydrated supports healthy blood flow and kidney function, which can help regulate blood pressure. Proper hydration aids in maintaining blood pressure within a normal range and supports overall health and pregnancy well-being.
6. Regular and gentle exercise
Moderate physical activity improves cardiovascular health, helps regulate blood pressure, and reduces stress. Exercise enhances blood circulation, reduces the risk of hypertension-related complications, and promotes physical and mental health.
7. Stress management
Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and prenatal yoga help reduce stress and anxiety, which can contribute to high blood pressure. Managing stress helps keep blood pressure stable, reducing the risk of complications and promoting a healthier pregnancy.
8. Medication compliance
Taking prescribed medications as directed helps control blood pressure and prevent complications. Adhering to medication regimens ensures effective management of hypertension, reducing the risk of severe outcomes for both mother and baby.
9. Restrict alcohol and tobacco
Both alcohol and tobacco can increase blood pressure and negatively affect pregnancy outcomes. Abstaining from these substances helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels and reduces the risk of foetal growth restrictions, preterm birth, and other complications.
10. Adequate rest and sleep
Proper rest and sleep help the body recover and maintain optimal functioning, including regulating blood pressure. Ensuring adequate rest reduces stress and supports overall health, contributing to better blood pressure control and a healthier pregnancy.
By keeping these factors in mind, pregnant women with hypertension can better manage their condition, reducing the risk of complications and promoting a healthier pregnancy for themselves and their babies.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
