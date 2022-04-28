Here Are The Foods You Should Eat During the 1st Trimester Of Pregnancy
Instead of consuming the wrong foods, it is better to refer to nutritionists and their advice. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses healthy pregnancy foods.
Bananas and almonds are some of the foods that you should eat during pregnancy
Pregnancy is a time when a woman needs to take care of her body. One of the most important things to focus on is food. Many pregnant women don't know what foods are the best for them. Instead of consuming the wrong foods, it is better to refer to nutritionists and their advice. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra speaks about pregnancy foods. She says, “Between morning sickness, food aversions and fatigue, chowing down might be a low priority on your to-do list during the first trimester of pregnancy.” During this period, you can dive into these five healthy foods. Take a look:
Banana: Banana is a good source of potassium that may help relieve nausea. It also contains vitamin B6. Studies show that vitamin B6 may help relieve nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy as well. They are rich in carbs and will give you the much-needed energy during this time.
Pomegranate: Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants. They also contain folic acid, which can help avoid neural tube defects, harming the fetus' spinal cord.
Almonds: Filled with protein, healthy fats, folate, vitamin E, magnesium and omega- and omega-6, almonds are a wonderful power food.
Ghee: One of the most natural ways to nurture the bodies of expecting mothers and the baby inside the womb. It's rich in omega-3 fatty acids primarily linoleic acid and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are essential for fetal brain and eye development. Have at least 1-2 tsp every day in your diet.
Moong dal: Moong dal is a wonderful source of protein that is easy to digest. Interesting things like stuffed moong dal cheela, moong dal idl and dal soup are some of the options to rely on to make up your protein intake.
Enjoy these foods during the first trimester of pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.