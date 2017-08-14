ASK OUR EXPERTS

False Pregnancy: What Is It And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Pseudocyesis is a medical condition that can induce signs of pregnancy in a woman without there actually being a baby in her womb
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 14, 2017 11:13 IST
False pregnancy gets triggered from the mind of a person and can induce believable symptoms

If your periods come to a halt, you feel nauseous for days, your breasts are getting bigger and you are slowly gaining weight (particularly in your abdomen)- what would you say has happened? You're pregnant! Only, not always. You may just be false-pregnant. Pseudocyesis is a medical condition, commonly known as false pregnancy that makes women believe that they are pregnant because they experience the same symptoms as pregnant women but with an important difference: there's no baby forming in their tummy!

Why does it happen?

While it's not a psychological disorder, it gets triggered from the mind of a person. A troubled personal or sexual life like having gone through repeated miscarriages, sexual abuse or just simply a strong desire to get pregnant can make some women's bodies react aggressively. The woman's breasts may get bigger and a bump may start to form in the belly region, leading her to believe that she is pregnant. When the brain picks up these signals, it releases hormones like estrogen that produce signs of actual pregnancy. But in reality, conception hasn't occurred and there isn't a fetus inside the womb.

Some other triggers like ovarian tumor, loss of a child before or infertility can also cause false pregnancy. Pseudocyesis is generally diagnosed through urine tests, pelvic exams and ultrasounds. Its treatment however is more about restoring psychological health than physical.

So what are the symptoms?

There are many and they resemble the signs of a real pregnancy, like:

  • Enlarged and tender breasts which may even produce milk
  • Break in menstrual cycle
  • Fetal movement sensations
  • Weight gain, particularly in abdomen area
  • Back pain
  • Nausea and vomiting

