Nutritionist Reveals How Diet Can Help Prevent Uterine Fibroids

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends making sure you don't have vitamin D deficiency, as it is linked to fibroid development.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 30, 2024 11:36 IST
Include curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, in your diet to reduce risk of UF

Up to 70% of women of reproductive age are at risk of developing uterine fibroids. These are non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and are made up of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue. They vary in size, shape, and location, and can cause symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, frequent urination, constipation and infertility or miscarriage. But does diet affect fibroid development? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says yes. In her latest video uploaded to Instagram, the nutritionist says, “There are nutrients that can really help in reducing the risk.” She recommends making sure you don't have vitamin D deficiency, as deficiency is linked to fibroid development.

Lovneet Batra claims that Vitamins A, C, and E, which are strong antioxidants, can help reduce the risk. She suggests including “anti-inflammatory foods such as curcumin and green tea to bring the risk down further.”

In her caption, the Nutritionist recommends some basic guidelines to reduce the risk of uterine fibroids:

  • Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce fibroid risk. Phytochemicals in these foods have anti-inflammatory, antiproliferation, antifibrotic and anti-vascular properties.
  • Limit or avoid foods with a high glycemic index (GI), as they may promote tumour growth by increasing insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels.
  • Include foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, such as carotenoids, to reduce tumour size and suppress cell growth. These vitamins also protect cells from oxidative stress.
  • Get sufficient Vitamin D, as it inhibits fibroid growth, induces cell death, and prevents fibrosis.
  • Drink green tea, as catechins in it block each stage of tumour growth.
  • Include curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, in your diet. It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic and immunoregulatory properties that fight fibroids at the molecular level.

Keep these things in mind to reduce your risk of uterine fibroids. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

