Does Menopause Really Affect A Woman's Sex Drive?
Menopause affects a woman's sex drive, fact or fiction
What is it that leads to a decrease in sexual drive post menopause? For some women, this decrease in libido is due to physical symptoms that make sexual intercourse uncomfortable. Loss of estrogen leads to vaginal dryness and a thinning and loss of tone in the vaginal walls. This can lead to painful sexual intercourse or bleeding. Estrogen replenishment by oral medication, or diet change, and by applying vaginal estrogen and moisturizers can eliminate painful intercourse and restore a more satisfying sex life for most women who experience problems.
Other factors that may influence a woman's level of interest in sex during menopause and after include:
- Bladder control problems
- Sleep disturbances
- Depression or anxiety
- Stress
- Medications
- Health concerns
Does Menopause Lower Sex Drive in all Women?
No. Some postmenopausal women say they've got an improved sex drive. That may be due to less anxiety linked to a fear of pregnancy. Also, many postmenopausal women often have fewer child-rearing responsibilities, allowing them to relax and enjoy intimacy with their partners.
Treatment
Water soluble lubricants can be used to treat the problem. Do not use non-water-soluble lubricants such as Vaseline, because they can weaken latex, the material used to make condoms. You or your partner should keep using condoms until your doctor confirms you're no longer ovulating -- and to prevent getting an STD.
If you're nearing the age of 50, you would know what a nightmare menopause can be. In contrast to the relief you are supposed to feel after your periods end, menopause brings itself a host of problems like sweaty hot flashes, weak bones and mood swings that can set you off the edge. But a recent study conducted at the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark has found a solution for women's woes, surprisingly, in the red clover.
The red clover is a flowering species of a wild plant that belongs to the legume family. According to the research, fermented red clover extract could seriously reduce negative symptoms of menopause that every one in three women over 50 experiences. It is believed that the fermentation process is responsible for the benefits, as the lactic acid fermentation increases the bioavailability of the bioactive estrogen-like compounds.
