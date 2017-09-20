ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 5 Symptoms Of Menopause You Should Be Aware Of

Menopause is a natural process that every woman has to go through, wherein the ovaries don't release an egg each month any longer and thus, the process of menstruation comes to a permanent end. These are the 5 major symptoms of menopause.
Menopause is a natural condition and gernerally occurs as a woman approaches her 40s.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Menopause generally occurs when women approach their 40s or 50s.
  2. Hot flashes and vaginal dryness are common during Menopause.
  3. One may suffer from sleeping problems, stress and even depression.
Menopause is a condition that strikes the door of every woman's life as she approaches middle age, in her 40s and 50s. It's a natural process that every woman has to go through, wherein the ovaries don't release an egg each month any longer and thus, the process of menstruation comes to a permanent end, and one is no longer able to get pregnant. But, how do you know whether you're in the period of menopause or maybe, not yet. The following are the major symptoms of Menopause every woman must be aware of.

1. Hot Flashes

One of the major symptoms experienced during menopause is hot flashes. One may suddenly feel their body getting heated either in the upper half of the body or even all-over. The intensity of such heat-flashes may range from mild to intense. Hot flashes are very common during the menopause phase in women, but their intensity tends to decline overtime.

2. Vaginal Dryness

Although not exclusively a characteristic of Menopause, as it could occur during any age, still it is one of the major symptoms to look for in menopause. This happens because the fall in the production of estrogen and progesterone during this phase may adversely impact the thin layer of moisture that coats the vaginal walls. Such dryness may further lead to irritation and pain in the vaginal area, especially during sexual intercourse.

3. Sleeping Problems and Disorders

Menopause may cause sleeping problems and disorders in women. It may get difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep for long duration of time. Performing relaxing activities before hitting the sheets as such reading, bathing or listening to calming music may help.

4. Lower Sexual Drive

Changes as a result of menopause as such delayed clitoral reaction time, slow or absent orgasmic response, vaginal dryness, and pain during intercourse may lower your libido during this phase of your life.

5. Depression and Mood Swings

It's common among women to experience more mood-swings during Menopause. They may also get more stressed than normal, or even start suffering from depression.

