These Reasons Might Put Your Sex Drive In Overdrive
Does the topic sound strange to you? Well, it's probably because typically people with a high sex drive are believed to have a natural temperament for it. Sexual drive is normal but sexual overdrive is not. It can also be termed as hyper sexuality or sex addiction. There are conditions, both physical and mental, which make you sexually overactive. The consequences of this condition can be very dangerous. It can turn into a serious medical issue capable of affecting all sphere of your life.
Before understand the reasons which might put your sex drive in overdrive, let's identify the symptoms of sex addiction. Why this is necessary, is because most of the time the symptoms go unnoticed making situations worse for the victim.
1. No pleasure from sexual intercourse despite having regular sexual experiences.
2. Compulsive urge to have sex, irrespective of any logic or reasoning.
3. Sex becomes a way to address loneliness, depression or stress.
4. It looks like a 'break' from everyday problems.
If you are experiencing these symptoms very often, know that you are sexually overactive or turning into a sex addict.
These reasons are why you might be putting your sex drive into overdrive.
1. Dementia
People affected by dementia are known to exhibit their bodies. They also masturbate quite often. These people also attempt to disposition others' behaviour and entice them to behave in the same hypersexual manner.
2. Bipolar disorder
People who are diagnosed with bipolar disorder are known to have a high sex drive. These may include phases of depression and mania which is linked with hyper sexuality. But the good news is, once a person is treated for bipolar disorder, the sex drive of the person comes to an end itself.
3. Hormonal imbalance
Your sex drive may put into overdrive due to hormonal imbalances. When oestrogen levels fall and testosterone levels rise, it triggers hyper sexuality.
4. Persistent genital arousal disorder
Women who suffer from this condition experience a persistent feeling of sexual arousal. Having sex also doesn't help them get rid of this feeling. For this, a hormonal or behavioural therapy or topical gels are given as treatment.
5. Rabies
Rabies can also make people sex addicts. Doctors believe that the virus damages or inflames certain parts of the brain. It may also lead to death if not treated properly. Be sure to get a treatment for rabies as early as possible.
Sexual health problems are more common than you may think or wish to admit. There is nothing to be ashamed of this condition, all you need is the strength to admit it and seek medical help before the conditions get worse for you.