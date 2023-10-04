Can Certain Factors Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer; Read On To Find Out
Breast cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the breast cells. It typically forms in the ducts, which are the tubes that carry milk to the nipple, or in the lobules, which are the glands that produce milk. There are several factors that can increase a person's risk of developing breast cancer. Understanding these factors can help you better prevent breast cancer. Keep reading as we share factors that can increase the risk of breast cancer.
9 Factors that increase risk of breast cancer:
1. Age
The risk of breast cancer increases with age, particularly after the age of 50. While you cannot prevent ageing, you can focus on early detection through regular mammograms and self-breast exams.
2. Family history and genetic mutations
Having a family history of breast cancer or certain genetic mutations can increase your risk. Regular screenings and considering genetic testing for high-risk families can help in early detection and prevention strategies.
3. Personal history of breast cancer or non-cancerous breast conditions
If you have had breast cancer in one breast, you are at an increased risk of developing it in the other breast or developing a new cancer altogether. Additionally, certain non-cancerous breast conditions like atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ can increase your risk. Regular screenings and follow-ups with your healthcare provider are important.
4. Gender
Breast cancer primarily affects women, although men can also develop it. Men should be aware of any changes in their breast tissue and seek medical attention if needed.
5. Estrogen exposure
Lifetime exposure to oestrogen increases the risk of breast cancer. Factors that contribute to increased oestrogen exposure include early menstruation (menarche) before age 12, late menopause after age 55, never having children, having your first child after the age of 30, and hormone replacement therapy. Limiting the use of hormone replacement therapy and discussing alternative options with your healthcare provider can help minimise the risk.
6. Dense breast tissue
Dense breast tissue can make it more challenging to detect breast cancer on mammograms. If you have dense breasts, additional screening tests like ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) might be recommended.
7. Lack of physical activity and obesity
Leading a sedentary lifestyle and being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. Engaging in regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can help lower your risk.
8. Alcohol consumption
Drinking alcohol, especially in excessive amounts, is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Limiting alcohol intake or avoiding it altogether can help reduce the risk.
9. Radiation exposure
Previous radiation therapy to the chest area, particularly during childhood or adolescence, increases the risk of breast cancer. If you have received radiation therapy in the past, discuss with your healthcare provider about additional screening or preventive measures.
Remember that while these risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer, having one or more risks doesn't necessarily mean that you will develop it. Regular screenings, self-breast exams, and adopting a healthy lifestyle are crucial for early detection and can help lower the risk. Consult with your healthcare provider for personalised advice and recommendations based on your individual risk factors.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
