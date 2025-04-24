Breast Cancer Prevention: 8 Effective Ways To Lower Your Breast Cancer Risk
Breast cancer has emerged as a significant public health concern globally. According to the World Health Organisation, breast cancer caused 670,000 deaths globally in 2022. While DNA damage and genetic mutations (like BRCA1 and BRCA2) may cause breast cancer, lifestyle also plays a crucial role. Research suggests that smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, estrogen exposure and certain dietary patterns can increase the risk of breast cancer.
Some risk factors are beyond control like genetics. However, lifestyle choices that influence breast cancer risk can be modified. Here are some of these strategies to help you lower the risk.
How to lower breast cancer risk
1. Reduce alcohol consumption
Research suggests that alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. The more alcohol you have, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer. Even small amounts raise the risk of breast cancer. Therefore, it is safest not to drink alcohol at all.
2. Maintain a healthy weight
Excess body weight is a common risk factor for several chronic conditions and even many types of cancers. Maintaining a healthy body weight, particularly after menopause, can help lower your risk. A healthy BMI helps reduce overall disease risk.
3. Breastfeed
For new mothers, breastfeeding can have protective effects against breast cancer, so it is advisable to breastfeed for as long as possible.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking and even exposure to secondhand smoke can increase your risk of breast cancer. If you or your loved one smoke, seeking support to quit can significantly improve your overall health and lower cancer risk.
5. Stay physically active
Regular exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and promotes hormonal balance. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days of the week.
6. Eat right
According to studies, a Mediterranean diet might help lower the risk of breast cancer, especially after menopause. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, legumes, lean protein, healthy fats and whole grains into your diet.
7. Regular screenings
Participating in regular breast cancer screenings can lead to early detection and improve treatment outcomes.
8. Limit hormone therapy after menopause
If you are taking hormone replacement therapy, ask your doctor about the risks. Hormone therapy uses estrogen and progestin which may raise the risk of breast cancer.
For those with a family history of breast cancer, discussing genetic testing with a healthcare provider can help assess individual risk factors and guide preventive measures.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
