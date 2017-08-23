Home » Living Healthy » Heres Why You Shouldnt Have Cold Water During Periods
Heres Why You Shouldnt Have Cold Water During Periods
Chinese women teach their daughters not to drink cold water, especially during their periods as it can mess up with their health. Here are a few reasons why women should refrain from drinking cold water during periods.
Studies say that cold water can increase pain during periods.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Refrain from eating chilled fruits and desserts during periods
- Fruits like pineapple can lead to increase in flow as per doctors
- Warm water helps in partial riddance of period cramps
Here are a few reasons why women should refrain from drinking cold water during periods.
Cold water can harm your intestine during periods
A few Chinese studies have revealed that drinking cold water will lead to reduced temperature in the intestines which will make it difficult for the intestines to absorb nutrients. According to Chinese studies, drinking cold water can also lead to acne problems.
Refrain from eating chilled fruits and desserts
According to a few studies, ice cream and chilled desserts should not be eaten as they might lead to cramps and stomach ache.
Few fruits might lead to increase in menstrual flow
Fruits like pineapple and watermelon have a cooling effect and many doctors advise that they should not be eaten a lot during periods. If eaten, they have to be eaten in smaller quantities as excess consumption of it can lead to increase in menstrual flow, as per the doctors.
Is bathing in cold water also harmful during periods?
According to a few people, basically anything cold is harmful during periods. Some people suggest that bathing in cold water is also harmful during periods. But, how true is that? Nobody knows.
Comments