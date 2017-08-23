ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Heres Why You Shouldnt Have Cold Water During Periods

Heres Why You Shouldnt Have Cold Water During Periods

Chinese women teach their daughters not to drink cold water, especially during their periods as it can mess up with their health. Here are a few reasons why women should refrain from drinking cold water during periods.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 23, 2017 12:03 IST
2-Min Read
Heres Why You Shouldnt Have Cold Water During Periods

Studies say that cold water can increase pain during periods.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Refrain from eating chilled fruits and desserts during periods
  2. Fruits like pineapple can lead to increase in flow as per doctors
  3. Warm water helps in partial riddance of period cramps
Studies say that cold water can increase pain during periods. So, it's advisable to have warm or hot water during those five days in the month. Various doctors have said that it's better to have warm water as it helps soothe pain and also helps in partial riddance of period cramps. According to Chinese studies, drinking cold water will harm the balance of your body and also affect your skin and health. Chinese women teach their daughters not to drink cold water, especially during their periods as it can mess up with their health.

Here are a few reasons why women should refrain from drinking cold water during periods.

Cold water can harm your intestine during periods
RELATED STORIES

'Here's Why You Shouldn't Ruin Your Workout By Having Cold Water'

'Avoid extra fluids in cold, flu'


A few Chinese studies have revealed that drinking cold water will lead to reduced temperature in the intestines which will make it difficult for the intestines to absorb nutrients. According to Chinese studies, drinking cold water can also lead to acne problems.

Refrain from eating chilled fruits and desserts

According to a few studies, ice cream and chilled desserts should not be eaten as they might lead to cramps and stomach ache.

Few fruits might lead to increase in menstrual flow

Fruits like pineapple and watermelon have a cooling effect and many doctors advise that they should not be eaten a lot during periods. If eaten, they have to be eaten in smaller quantities as excess consumption of it can lead to increase in menstrual flow, as per the doctors.

Is bathing in cold water also harmful during periods?

According to a few people, basically anything cold is harmful during periods. Some people suggest that bathing in cold water is also harmful during periods. But, how true is that? Nobody knows.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------