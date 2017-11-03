What Causes Vaginal Dryness And How To Deal With It
Vaginal Dryness is a condition that may haunt the sexual lives of women at any age. It may lead to problems as such pleasure-less sexual encounters and pain during intercourse. Here are major causes of vaginal dryness and what you can do about it.
Hormonal changes and anxiety are among the major causes of vaginal dryness.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vaginal dryness may lead to pleasure-less sex and painful intercourse.
- Symptoms include itching, irritation and redness in vaginal area.
- Hormonal changes, low-libido, stress&anxiety may cause vaginal dryness.
Here, we enlist some of the major causes of Vaginal Dryness, every woman must be aware of.
1. Hormonal Changes
Probably, the most common reason for vaginal dryness is a fall in the availability of the hormone estrogen in the body during conditions as such Menopause, perimenopause, childbirth and breastfeeding. This is owing to the fact that estrogen is what helps in maintaining the vaginal fluids and keep its lining thick and healthy. Therefore, a decrease in this hormone may take the required moisture away from the vagina.
2. Medications and Allergy
Some allergy and cold medications contain antihistamines, which can have a drying effect in the body and thus, may become a cause for lack of vaginal moisture. Asthma medications may also be responsible for such dryness. Moreover, chemicals present in soaps, dyes, hygiene products, perfumes may also be the cause.
3. Lack of Sexual Arousal
A low libido, and unhealthy sexual relationship due to problems as such poor performance in bed or premature ejaculation may also become a cause for dryness in the vagina.
4. Stress and Anxiety
Apart from the physiological factors, emotional and psychological issues in women as such stress and anxiety may also adversely impact their sexual desire and therefore lead to a loss in vaginal lubrication.
What can be done?
Itching, irritation, or redness in the vagina may mean that the subject is suffering from vaginal dryness. One should see a gynecologist as soon as any or more of these symptoms are noticed. Doctors may recommend prevention or treatment solutions such as vaginal lubricants and moisturizers, vaginal estrogen inserts etc.
