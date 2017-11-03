ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  What Causes Vaginal Dryness And How To Deal With It

What Causes Vaginal Dryness And How To Deal With It

Vaginal Dryness is a condition that may haunt the sexual lives of women at any age. It may lead to problems as such pleasure-less sexual encounters and pain during intercourse. Here are major causes of vaginal dryness and what you can do about it.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 02:46 IST
2-Min Read
What Causes Vaginal Dryness And How To Deal With It

Hormonal changes and anxiety are among the major causes of vaginal dryness.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vaginal dryness may lead to pleasure-less sex and painful intercourse.
  2. Symptoms include itching, irritation and redness in vaginal area.
  3. Hormonal changes, low-libido, stress&anxiety may cause vaginal dryness.
Although much more common in older women (due to changes in hormones and conditions as such menopause), Vaginal Dryness is a condition that may haunt the sexual lives of women at any age and during any phase of their lives. Normally, there is a thin layer of fluid around the vaginal walls of a woman, this is how the vaginas stay lubricated. But this lubrication may get impacted due to reasons like a fall in the hormone estrogen, and a low libido among other causes. Lack of enough lubrication in the vagina may lead to problems as such pleasure-less sexual encounters, pain during intercourse etc, which may further lead to issues in relationships at intimate, emotional, and psychological levels.

Here, we enlist some of the major causes of Vaginal Dryness, every woman must be aware of.

1. Hormonal Changes

Probably, the most common reason for vaginal dryness is a fall in the availability of the hormone estrogen in the body during conditions as such Menopause, perimenopause, childbirth and breastfeeding. This is owing to the fact that estrogen is what helps in maintaining the vaginal fluids and keep its lining thick and healthy. Therefore, a decrease in this hormone may take the required moisture away from the vagina.

2. Medications and Allergy

Some allergy and cold medications contain antihistamines, which can have a drying effect in the body and thus, may become a cause for lack of vaginal moisture. Asthma medications may also be responsible for such dryness. Moreover, chemicals present in soaps, dyes, hygiene products, perfumes may also be the cause.

3. Lack of Sexual Arousal

A low libido, and unhealthy sexual relationship due to problems as such poor performance in bed or premature ejaculation may also become a cause for dryness in the vagina.

4. Stress and Anxiety

Apart from the physiological factors, emotional and psychological issues in women as such stress and anxiety may also adversely impact their sexual desire and therefore lead to a loss in vaginal lubrication.

What can be done?

Itching, irritation, or redness in the vagina may mean that the subject is suffering from vaginal dryness. One should see a gynecologist as soon as any or more of these symptoms are noticed. Doctors may recommend prevention or treatment solutions such as vaginal lubricants and moisturizers, vaginal estrogen inserts etc.

Also Read: Give A Boost To Your Sex Life With These Lubricants



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------