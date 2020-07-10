ASK OUR EXPERTS

What Is Dental Anxiety? Here Are Some Tips To Deal With It

What Is Dental Anxiety? Here Are Some Tips To Deal With It

Oral Health: Dental anxiety can make it difficult to undergo dental procedures. It develops a fear in an individual. Read here to know more about dental anxiety.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:43 IST
2-Min Read
What Is Dental Anxiety? Here Are Some Tips To Deal With It

Do not skip flossing to prevent dental issues

One should follow healthy dental practices other than just brushing twice a day. It is often advised to visit your dentist to prevent the risk of dental issues. Many are not aware of dental issues and often choose to ignore minor dental discomforts. Dental issues are quite painful. Some also fear visiting a dentist due to dental anxiety. It is a term used to describe fear, anxiety and stress in a dental sitting. It is also called dental phobia which can make you avoid going to the dentist and you usually cannot do anything about it.

What is dental anxiety?


Dr. Gunita Singh who is a dentist explains, "Dental anxiety is a term used to describe certain anxiety or fear associated with visiting a dentist. People with this fear usually are scared of a dentist and dental set up. The severity may vary from person to person. This is generally due to some past experience of the individual or their loved ones."

ul1g3pa8

Pay regular visits to your dentist to prevent major dental issues
Photo Credit: iStock

Tips to manage dental anxiety

1. It is important to learn the need to pay regular visits to your dentist to ward off potential risks. It is essential for adults as well as children. Don't scare your children with the name of a doctor

2. You need to trust your dentist to fight with this anxiety. You may also ask your dentist about the whole procedure to understand it better.

3. You should also prepare yourself mentally before going through a dental procedure

(Dr. Gunita Singh is a Dentist and Director at Dentem)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

