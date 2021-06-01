Dental Health: Oral Care Tips Diabetics Should Follow During The Covid-19 Pandemic
People with diabetes are at a higher risk of dental issues. During the ongoing pandemic, it is crucial to follow all necessary precautions to avoid dental issues. Here are some of these.
Do not miss brushing twice a day for healthy gums and teeth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flossing is as important as brushing your teeth
- What you eat also affects your dental health
- Rinse your mouth after eating to avoid cavities
Diabetes is a chronic condition which requires constant management of healthy blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled diabetes can affect different organs of the body. You will be surprised to know that diabetes is linked with your oral health in different ways. People with diabetes need to be extra careful to keep their oral cavity disease-free. Diabetes and oral health have a two-sided relationship. In diabetics, one of the first signs can be seen in the oral cavity as multiple oral infections in the gums and the teeth. Some early indicators are gum bleeding, swelling, recession, or bad breath. All these develop as a result of unhealthy gum status.
Elevated insulin levels interfere with the immune system of a person, further increasing the chances of periodontitis (a severe gum infection) causing the infective bacterial load to travel into the bloodstream.
Oral care tips for diabetics
Any infection in the body can elevate blood sugars. The presence of infective bacteria often interferes with the sugar breakdown and the efficiency of insulin in the body. Unfortunately, gum infection is one of the most common infections in the body and seen in more than 95% of the Indian population. These infective bacteria accumulated in gums are known to raise blood sugar levels. It is said that maintaining optimum gum health reduces the insulin requirements in an affected individual and improves their overall health.
As diabetes in itself reduces a person's immunity, the infective bacteria that multiply in our oral cavity augments the impaired blood sugar levels in the body.
Also read: Experiencing Teeth Sensitivity In Winters? Dentist Shares A Complete Dental Regimen You Should Follow
Diabetic patients must get thorough scaling and gum curettage at least twice a year to maintain optimum oral health. However, during Covid-19, extra care is required for keeping diabetics from falling in a pit of additional diseases.
- Therefore, deep teeth and gum cleaning should be combined with simple home care regimens that can ensure better immunity.
- Proper brushing twice a day, gum massaging, flossing, and tongue cleaning every day improves the insulin levels and helps us in keeping hale and hearty.
- Regular mouth rinses after meals are a must in a diabetic's everyday routine for minimum acid formation in our mouth and achieving wholesome health.
Also read: Factors That Can Affect Your Gut Health: Diet, Stress, Dental Health And More
Keeping the current scenario in mind, not just diabetics but everyone should keep oral hygiene is of prime importance. The mouth harbours millions of beneficial and infective bacteria at once. Considering the rise on infection, it is vital to maintain good oral hygiene practices like brushing twice a day, tongue cleaning, regular mouth rinses, etc. Not many people are aware but it is absolutely important to keep the toothbrush away from other toothbrushes of non-infected people and immediately change it post the disease.
Also read: Dental Caries: Signs And Symptoms Of Tooth Decay You Must Watch Out For
Ideally, the toothbrushes of all family members must be kept in separate rooms or bathrooms. This helps in making sure that the infection does not travel to other toothbrushes. Furthermore, we should keep this in mind not just in regards to Covid-19 but also in case of any flu or common cold attack. Changing a toothbrush is a must to avoid re-infection.
(Dr. Mohendar Narula, Founder, MyDentalPlan)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.