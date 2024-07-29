Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala and Agarwal Mahila Mandal hosted a Successful Physiotherapy Camp in Malkapur
Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala and the Agarwal Mahila Mandal have prepared an incredibly hit physiotherapy camp in Malkapur, Buldhana, in a first-rate display of community career and healthcare excellence.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 : Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala and the Agarwal Mahila Mandal have prepared an incredibly hit physiotherapy camp in Malkapur, Buldhana, in a first-rate display of community career and healthcare excellence. This occasion aimed to offer unfastened physiotherapy services to the citizens of Malkapur, presenting them with lots of wanted medical attention and guidance.
Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, a famous celeb physiotherapist who had enjoyed herself for a long time, led the camp with her husband, Dr. Sachin Dhanwala. The couple's knowledge and dedication have earned them mammoth appreciation and a reputation in healthcare. Their commitment to providing quality care was evident as they offered their services without price, ensuring that everybody, regardless of their economic popularity, may want to benefit from their treatments.
The Agarwal Mahila Mandal, a proactive ladies' institution acknowledged for its community-centric initiatives, prepared the camp. Poonam Agarwal, a member of the employer, expressed her gratitude for the Dhanwalas' participation and highlighted the camp's importance to the neighbourhood residents. "We are relatively grateful to Dr. Surabhi and Dr. Sachin for their selfless careers. Their presence has had a great effect on the health and well-being of our community," she said.
Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, who has handled several high-profile sufferers, such as celebrities and politicians, shared her thoughts on the significance of such projects. "It's an honour to serve the citizens of Malkapur. Providing physiotherapy services to the ones in need is our manner of giving back to the network. We wish to continue making an effective difference in people's lives through such camps," she said.
The camp saw a huge turnout, with residents of every age seeking treatment for numerous ailments. Dr. Surabhi and Dr. Sachin furnished customized care, addressing issues consisting of neck aches, returned aches, knee aches, and different musculoskeletal issues. They also knowledgeable the attendees on the blessings of physiotherapy and the importance of regular physical hobbies for maintaining normal health.
One of the highlights of the camp was the introduction of holistic remedy tactics, combining modern physiotherapy strategies with traditional restoration practices. Dr. Surabhi emphasized the significance of this included method, saying, "Our purpose is to treat the basic cause of the ailments and sell long-term period wellness. By combining specific remedy methods, we can provide extra effective answers to our patients."
The fulfilment of the physiotherapy camp in Malkapur is a testimony to Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala's dedication and understanding and the support of the Agarwal Mahila Mandal. Their collaborative efforts have not only furnished immediate relief to the citizens but also fostered a greater consciousness of the importance of physiotherapy and holistic healthcare.
As the camp concluded, the community expressed its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Surabhi, Dr. Sachin, and the Agarwal Mahila Mandal. The occasion stands as a shining instance of how committed healthcare specialists and network groups can come collectively to make a tangible distinction in human lives.
Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala's dedication to patient care and progressive physiotherapy technique continue to inspire many in the healthcare field. Her paintings with the Agarwal Mahila Mandal in Malkapur are simply one of the many ways she uses to improve healthcare and lives. www.dhanwala.com
