Skincare Tips: 6 Habits That Might Be Fastening Your Skin's Ageing
Look out for these skincare habits that might be fastening skin ageing.
Skincare: Moisturising regularly can help avoid dry skin and skin ageing
Our skin ages due to a variety of factors. There are some things we can't change, while there are others we can. The ageing process is one thing that we cannot stop. It has a crucial role. We all develop observable facial lines over time. Our faces naturally lose some of their youthful fullness as we age. We observe a drying out of our skin. These modifications mostly depend on our genes. Intrinsic ageing is the medical term for this form of ageing.
Another sort of ageing that impacts our skin is one that we can control. Our environment and lifestyle choices can speed up the ageing process of our skin. We can lessen the effects that this form of ageing has on our skin by taking some preventive measures. Look out for these skincare habits that might be fastening skin ageing.
Watch out for these skincare habits that might be ruining your skin:
1. Not applying sunscreen daily
The most crucial part of skincare is probably avoiding exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. You can avoid what is referred to as "photo ageing" by doing this. The use of sunscreen and sunblock has been found in numerous studies to be a significant influence in slowing the skin's ageing. This is due to the fact that substances like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide present on the skin act as a barrier to protect it from UV rays.
2. Lack of exercise
There is no chance that your skin won't suffer if you lead a sedentary lifestyle with little to no physical activity. You must begin working out for the sake of your lovely face, girl, even if it's not for the mood booster or your general health. According to studies, regular exercise can delay the onset of wrinkles and fine lines as well as prevent premature skin ageing. After all, the sweat from your workout helps to remove the toxins from your skin. Additionally, a decrease in cortisol (the stress hormone) and a rise in endorphins (the happy chemicals) after exercise can slow the ageing process of the skin.
3. Moisturise
The cleansing-toning-moisturizing regimen is an age-old principle that consistently works well for skin care. Toner can tighten and condition your skin while cleaning your face once a day can open up your pores and provide them with a healthy amount of oxygen. The final step can cement the deal and nourish your skin like no other by using a moisturiser. To prevent the onset of indications of ageing, you can even choose an anti-aging eye cream or night cream as soon as you reach your 30s. In order to keep your skin hydrated and from losing its suppleness, you can also choose skincare products that include hyaluronic acid.
4. Not using cleansers properly
It's crucial to be as gentle as you can and use the proper technique when cleansing your face so as to prevent wrinkles from forming from vigorously rubbing cleanser into your skin. Following a thorough rinse, give your skin one last swipe with a facial sponge to make sure all traces of debris, oil, and makeup have been completely eliminated.
5. Using alkaline soap
While washing your face with bar soap may feel satisfying, doing so is not particularly kind to the skin and might hasten the ageing process. Using bar soap might harm the epidermis, the skin's top layer. This may result in bigger pores, early wrinkles, acne, and irritation. Binders are often used to hold bar soap in place. These binders naturally have a pH that is greater than that of your skin, which causes your skin to become dry because it enters an alkaline state. Ageing itself can result from dryness.
6. Using scented products
Even if the aroma in your skincare products may be pleasant, it could really be detrimental to the appearance of your skin. According to research, scents are one of the main causes of irritation in skincare products. All skin types, not only those with sensitive skin, may experience this. Even while the harm caused by a fragrance may not be immediately apparent or physically uncomfortable, it can eventually become apparent.
These habits can lead to skin ageing over time. Make sure to follow a proper skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and supple.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.