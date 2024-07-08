Home »  Skin »  These Habits Are Fastening Skin Ageing

These Habits Are Fastening Skin Ageing

Here we share a list of habits that can fasten skin ageing.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jul 8, 2024
3-Min Read
These Habits Are Fastening Skin Ageing

Alcohol dehydrates the skin and depletes essential nutrients, leading to a dull and aged appearance

Skin ageing refers to the natural process of changes in the skin's structure and function over time, leading to visible signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, and age spots. While intrinsic ageing is driven by genetic factors and the passage of time, extrinsic aging is influenced by environmental and lifestyle choices. Certain factors can accelerate the ageing process. Conversely, adopting healthy habits can significantly slow down the appearance of skin ageing and maintain a youthful complexion. In this article, we share a list of habits that can fasten skin ageing.

These habits are fasting your skin ageing

1. Excessive sun exposure



Excessive sun exposure accelerates skin ageing through the process of photoaging. UV rays damage the DNA in skin cells, break down collagen, and cause oxidative stress, leading to wrinkles, sunspots, and a loss of skin elasticity.

2. Smoking



Smoking introduces toxins that damage collagen and elastin, the fibres that give skin its strength and elasticity. It also reduces blood flow, depriving the skin of oxygen and essential nutrients, leading to premature wrinkles, especially around the mouth.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Poor diet

A diet high in processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress, accelerating skin ageing. Lack of essential nutrients can result in a dull complexion and loss of skin elasticity.

4. Inadequate hydration

Dehydration causes the skin to become dry, tight, and flaky, which can accentuate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Chronic dehydration can lead to a loss of skin elasticity and a more aged appearance.

5. Lack of sleep

Insufficient sleep impairs skin repair processes, leading to a dull complexion and the formation of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Chronic sleep deprivation can accelerate ageing by increasing cortisol levels, which break down collagen.

6. Stress

Chronic stress increases cortisol production, which can lead to inflammation and break down collagen and elastin. This results in wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity, and an overall aged appearance.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Excessive alcohol consumption

Alcohol dehydrates the skin and depletes essential nutrients, leading to a dull and aged appearance. It can also cause inflammation and damage the skin barrier, resulting in premature wrinkles and fine lines.

8. Not removing makeup

Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores, leading to acne and skin irritation. Over time, this can accelerate the formation of wrinkles and other signs of ageing due to the buildup of free radicals.

9. Overuse of skincare products

Using too many or the wrong skincare products can strip the skin of its natural oils, cause irritation, and disrupt the skin barrier. This can lead to accelerated ageing, dryness, and sensitivity.

10. Lack of physical exercise

A sedentary lifestyle can reduce blood circulation, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients for the skin. This results in a dull complexion and premature ageing due to decreased skin cell turnover.

Photo Credit: iStock

Avoid keeping these habits to slow down skin ageing and improve your overall health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

