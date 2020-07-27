Why Is It Important To Remove Dead Skin Cells? Here Are Some Methods You Can Try At Home
There are several possible reasons behind skin issues. One of them is the accumulation of dead skin cells. Your skin renews at regular intervals. The dead skin cells are replaced with the new ones. Dead skin cells can deposit in skin pores at times. They don't fully shed. These block the skin pores leading to acne and several other skin issues including dry patches, flaky skins and early signs of ageing. Therefore, it is necessary to exfoliate your skin regularly. It can help you get rid of dead skin cells as well as dirt and pollutants. It also helps your skin absorb the product you apply on your skin absorb properly. It is beneficial for your overall health. Several ways can be used to remove dead skin cells. Here are some of these which you can try at home.
Ways to remove dead skin cells
1. Try homemade scrubs
You can prepare scrubs according to your skin type at home. These can be used for scrubbing at home. Here are some methods you can try to prepare your own-
Coffee scrub is quite popular these days. Coffee is beneficial for your skin in several ways. You can mix coffee powder with coconut oil in a scrub consistency. Use this mixture for exfoliation. It will provide several other benefits too.
Scrub scrubs are also easy to prepare. You can take some slightly crushed sugar and add honey to it. You can also add some oil that suits your skin. Use this scrub for the natural glow.
2. Powder and scrubs
There are several options available in the market when it comes to scrubs. From loose powders to liquid and semi-liquid, these are available in several forms. While choosing a scrub, understand your skin type first and select ingredients accordingly. If you have sensitive or dry skin, your scrub should be very mild.
3. Many also try dry brushing to remove dead skin cells. This process includes use of a dry brush with soft bristles on your skin in circular motions. But you should consult an expert before trying this whether it is suitable for your skin type or not.
After exfoliation do not forget to moisturise your skin properly. Also, be gentle with your skin to avoid rashes or any kind of damage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
