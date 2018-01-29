When Parineeti Chopra Doesn't Shy Away From Her Stretch Marks, Why Must You? Top 5 Things You Didn't Know About Stretch Marks
Parineeti Chopra took the internet by storm after she shared a picture which showed her stretch marks post weight loss.
Parineeti Chopra inspired many people through her tremendous weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stretch marks are a result of rapid stretching of the skin
- Hormonal changes in the body can lead to stretch marks
- Stretch marks can be caused during pregnancy
After her tremendous and inspiring transformation through weight loss, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra once again defined beauty in her own swanky avatar. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actress posted a picture where her stretch marks are shown. Netizens went all in praise for the 29-year-old actress who not only defied norms of Bollywood actors having the perfect, marks-free body, but also inspired many people who have taken the weight loss expedition. The post, which currently has more than 6 lakh likes, has been flooded with comments which praise Parineeti's bold attempt of sharing her natural (and not photoshopped) picture.
Stretch marks are a result of stretching or contracting of the skin due to weight loss or weight gain. They can either be red or white in colour and are also a common side effect of pregnancy. Hormonal changes in the body can also be a reason for people getting stretch marks.
And while Parineeti Chopra doesn't shy away from her stretch marks, why must you? Stretch marks are something which you all can have and it is completely natural to have them.
Here are top 5 things which you didn't know about stretch marks:
1. You can have stretch marks in almost in any part of your body except face
Stretching of the skin can lead to stretch marks which can appear on almost any part of the body, including arms, legs, stomach, back, etc. Parts of the body which are changed tremendously are more likely to have stretch marks. Butt, stomach and thighs are some of the most common areas of stretch marks.
Also read: What Is The Difference Between Red And White Stretch Marks? Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Them
2. They form on the middle layer of the skin (dermis), but appear on the surface of the skin
Constant or quick stretching of the skin causes stretch marks on the body. For instance, during pregnancy, the skin is stretched suddenly but only for a short span of time. This prevents production of collagen and elastin on the skin. The connective tissue of the skin become week and is unable to tolerate the excessive stretching of the skin. This leads to the formation of stretch marks in the dermis, which is seen through the epidermis as well.
3. It is easier to get rid of stretch marks which are new
Newer stretch marks are purple or light pink in colour and it is easier to get rid of them as compared to the older, whiter stretch marks. When stretch marks are light pink or reddish in colour, it means that the skin is still healing. You can apply creams or use home remedies like lemon juice and aloe vera gel to get rid of these stretch marks.
Also read: 10 Essential Oils To Heal Stretch Marks
4. The colour of stretch marks will also depend on your skin tone
The colour of the skin is a huge determinant of how your stretch marks will appear. On fair skin, stretch marks will appear reddish or pinkish. And on skins which are tanned, the stretch marks will be lighter in colour than the colour of surrounding skin. Also, stretch marks become whitish over time because of the over-stretching of the skin, which damages pigment-producing cells.
5. Stretch marks can happen during puberty and pregnancy
Hormonal changes in the body during puberty can lead to stretch marks. Also, stretch marks can be caused because of intake of certain medicines which interfere with collagen production in the body.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------