Weight Loss Tips: Try These 5 High Protein, Low-Fat Foods To Lose weight

Protein-rich foods can keep you full for longer and suppress hunger. Protein also helps in building muscles.
Quinoa is another excellent source of plant protein

Are you trying to lose weight this summer? If yes, then you might be looking for the best weight loss-friendly foods. By now, you must be aware of the benefits of protein for weight loss. Protein-rich foods can keep you full for longer and suppress hunger. Protein also helps in building muscles.

High protein, low-fat foods in particular can help with weight loss and muscle building. if you are trying to reach your fitness goals, here are some protein-rich foods with low-fat content that you can add to your diet.

Weight loss: Add these high protein, low-fat foods to your diet



1. Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of protein and many other essential nutrients. With high protein and low-fat content, eggs can be easily added to your weight loss diet. If you are looking for something more lighter, you can stick to egg whites.



2. Plain greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a probiotic that can help ensure a healthy gut. It is also a great source of protein. If you are trying to lose weight, avoid flavoured yogurt as they are loaded with added sugar. You can also choose low-fat options available in the market.

3. Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are a great source of plant protein. You can use these to prepare salads or curries. Beans and lentils are also loaded with fibre which can also aid in weight loss.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is another excellent source of plant protein. A quinoa salad can be a perfect breakfast option.

5. Green peas

Not just protein, green peas are also loaded with fibre and many other essential nutrients. Adding green peas to diet can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels, improve digestion and improve heart health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

