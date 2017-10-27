What Is The Difference Between Red And White Stretch Marks? Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Them
Stretch marks are a completely normal phenomenon and are caused due to weight gain or loss or stretching of the skin
Stretch marks are caused due to change in weight
Stretch marks are also known as striae and they occur when your skin changes shape rapidly due to growth or weight gain. Remember, they do not signal bad health but what is needed to understand is that it is absolutely normal to have them! In fact, both men and women are prone to it and can get them. The two phases of life when they commonly occur are during pregnancy and puberty.
Why are some stretch marks red and some white?
There are some stretch marks that are red in colour. Those are the stretch marks which are fresh and they turn white over time. This is because as the skin fibres break, and tiny tears develop on the surface, which allow the underlying blood vessels to show through.
Treatment for red stretch marks
Fresh stretch marks, or the ones that are red may respond to different treatment than older marks. Using a tretinoin cream might help repair the collagen in the skin. However, pregnant women should refrain from using tretinoin cream.
Red or white, stretch marks still cause a lot of people stress and anxiety over their appearance. You can get rid of them with surgical treatments- but those are often expensive and time consuming. But, not to worry- here are five easy home remedies you can employ to get rid of stretch marks, quick:
1. Sugar
Sugar is used as a natural exfoliant for the skin. Make a mix of a tablespoon of sugar, to it add some drops of almond oil and some lemon juice too. Stir well and apply this mix directly onto the stretch marks. You can rub this mix for about 10-12 minutes and wash off. Continuous use of this mix will help the marks fade.
2. Potato juice
Potato juice is quite effective in reducing stretch marks. Potato contains starch, a product soothes the skin due to its emollient properties. The antioxidants in potatoes also aids in removing them. Cut thick slices of a potato, take a slice and rub it gently on the stretch marks for a some time. Wash the affected area with lukewarm water once this dries off.
3. Aloe vera
This is considered to be the most effective homeopathic remedy for stretch marks and various other skin problems. It is known for its healing and soothing properties. You can apply aloe vera directly on the stretch marks and after a few minutes, clean it with lukewarm water. Else, take a 1/4 th cup of its gel. Keep aside while you extract oil from 5 vitamin A capsules and 10 vitamin E capsules. Mix all of this into the gel and apply the mix carefully on the marks till it is fully absorbed.
4. Olive oil
Olive oil, being rich in antioxidants and nutrients is super effective for skin disorders. Take some olive oil, warm it slightly and gently rub it on the stretch marks. This will help in improving the blood circulation and over time the stretch marks will fade and reduce.
5. Cocoa Butter
Cocoa butter is popularly used for stretch marks due to it anti-wrinkling and anti-aging properties. This too is helpful in improving the blood circulation and hence reducing stretch marks. Massage with cocoa butter on the affected area. Do this at least twice a day. Repeat this for 2-3 months and see the difference.
How to prevent having stretch marks
Maintaining a stable weight by regularly exercising are effective ways of preventing stretch marks. In case of pregnant women, avoiding stretch marks is not an option because the skin is bound to stretch as the baby grows. But using implementing the aforementioned home remedies might help avoiding the itching and dryness associated with stretch marks.