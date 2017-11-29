Watch Out For These Toxic Ingredients In Your Beauty Products
Are you aware of the toxic ingredients used in your moisturizers, shampoos, soaps, deodorants and body wash?
Your skin care products may not actually do good to your health
HIGHLIGHTS
The beauty industry is dark and secretive. One fails to realize how they are selling out diseases in the form of beauty products, and that too, at very high prices. The ingredients used in your beauty products are those harmful chemicals which can place you at a potential risk of cancer. You may feel that chemical products are banned to be used in your beauty products, turns out, they aren't!
Take a look at the commonly used chemical ingredients in your skin care products which can risk you with deadly diseases.
1. Alcohol
That lovely shine and a quick-drying finish in make-up products is attributed to alcohol. Turns out, alcohol is neither good for oral consumption or facial application.
A study reveals that prolonged exposure of the skin to alcohol-based products can make the skin unable to allow cleansing agents and water from penetrating. This means that you skin will be more vulnerable to bacteria and harmful virus.
Watch out for the products that say SD alcohol, ethanol, isopropyl, ethyl alcohol and methanol. These are products which contain alcohol.
2. Parabens
Parabens are the preservatives which prevent bacteria growth in your cosmetic products. Sounds like an important ingredient right?
Turns out, it's not!
Parabens contain estrogen-mimicking products which can penetrate through your skin and place you at risk of breast cancer. The same product has been identified in the biopsy samples of breast tumour. They are present in make-up, body wash, deodorants, shampoos and facial cleansers.
3. Fragrance
To be blunt, this one is the most dangerous ingredient of all other ingredients. It is actually a very sophisticated term which is used to masquerade a company's secret formula.
Basically, you are putting on tons of dangerous chemicals on your body only in the name of cologne. Your perfumes, deodorants, body wash, shampoo and conditioner might contain this dangerous fragrance. Products which contain this are known to cause allergies, reproductive problems, dermatitis and respiratory diseases in people.
4. Propylene glycol
You all must love skin-conditioners like moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays and more. Did you know? The basic organic alcohol used in this product is responsible for skin conditioning can risk you with dermatitis and hives. It is recognized as a skin penetrator and potential irritant.
5. Sunscreen chemicals
A sunscreen is important for your skin. It protects you against the ultraviolet rays of the skin which can lead to skin cancer. But, high SPF (Sun Protection Formula) sunscreens can be a potential health risk for you. The chemicals used in sunscreen can easily penetrate through your skin and risk you with cancer.
6. Petroleum
Yes, it is the same which is used as motor oil in your vehicles!
Needless to explain how dangerous petroleum can be for your skin, petroleum is used in your mascaras and can potentially risk you with cancer. So risking oneself with cancer for pretty eyes, no thanks!