Top 5 Beauty Hacks For Working Woman
Are you struggling to make it to work in time? Here are some simple beauty hacks for working women which will not just save time, but also prevent you from refreshing it again and again.
Beauty hacks you simply can't miss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Simple and handy make-up tricks are what you need
- Corn starch combined with essential oil makes a good dry shampoo
- Coconut oil is a good make up breaker
The clock strikes 9 am. The alarm went off an hour ago. Late for work again, will not have much time to dress up today. This is the story of most working women, struggling to look for simple and quick beauty hacks which can help them to get ready for work without spending much time on just make up. This is when simple and handy make-up tricks come into play. Here are some simple beauty hacks for working women which will not just save time, but also prevent you from refreshing it again and again.
1. Lasting lip colour
You must have noticed that your lip colour fades away after some time. But who has the time to apply it multiple times in a day. To save your lip colour from fading away easily, apply any lip colour of your choice and hold a tissue over it to get rid of excess dust over it. This helps to have a deeper and lasting colour.
2. Dry shampoo
Got greasy hair, need to wash them but you are falling short of time. Don't worry, dry shampoo therapy would help. Take 1/4th cup of corn starch and mix in any essential oil. Now put it in a salt shaker and apply it on your scalp. Dust it sparingly and comb thoroughly. Remember, if you have darker hair, use cocoa powder.
3. Coconut oil as make up remover
A good moisturizer as well, coconut oil is a good make up breaker as well. It saves you from applying too much chemicals on your face and of course, acts as a moisturizer at the same time.
4. Lip balm brow gel
In case you run out of brow gel, relax! Your lip balm can do the trick. Take some of your lip balm on your finger and smoother it over your brows. And you are good to go.
5. Quick manicure trick
Apply your favourite nail colour and wait for it to dry. But when you are already falling short of time, this is not an option. Instead, you can do it quickly, just apply your favourite nail colour and put your hands in a bowl of cold water and you're done.
With these tricks, you will never have to compromise on your looks even if you are late.