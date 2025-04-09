Home »  Skin »  Follow These Tips To Use Sunscreen Correctly This Summer

Follow These Tips To Use Sunscreen Correctly This Summer

Sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also reduces the risk of sunburn, prevents signs of ageing and reduces the risk of skin cancer.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 9, 2025 07:11 IST
2-Min Read
Follow These Tips To Use Sunscreen Correctly This Summer

Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or above

By now you must be aware how important it is to wear sunscreen every day. Sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also reduces the risk of sunburn, prevents signs of ageing and reduces the risk of skin cancer. However, to reap these benefits, it is essential to choose the right sunscreen and also it should be applied correctly. Here, we have some tips that will help you use sunscreen effectively this summer.

How to use sunscreen effectively



RELATED STORIES
related

7 Skincare Tips For A Refreshed Summer Look

This article explores seven tips to keep your complexion glowing and healthy all season long, ensuring you feel confident and radiant under the sun's rays.

related

Here's Your Summer Skincare Guide Based On Your Skin Type

Keep reading as we share summer skincare guide based on your skin type.

1. SPF 30 or above

Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or above for complete protection.



2. Apply generously

Use a generous amount of sunscreen for effective protection. You can follow the two-finger rule for your face. Don't forget areas like your ears, neck, and the tops of your feet.

3. Reapply frequently

Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often, especially when you are outdoors.

4. Don't skip on cloudy days

Yes! Your skin needs sun protection even on cloudy days. UV rays can penetrate clouds, so be sure to wear sunscreen even on overcast days.

Some more skincare tips for this summer:

  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated
  • As mentioned earlier, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher
  • Do not skip moisturizer
  • Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth and fresh
  • Choose light, breathable clothing to avoid irritation
  • Manage stress with techniques like meditation, yoga or deep breathing

By following these tips, you can better protect your skin and enjoy a safe, fun summer outdoors!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases