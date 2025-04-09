Follow These Tips To Use Sunscreen Correctly This Summer
Sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also reduces the risk of sunburn, prevents signs of ageing and reduces the risk of skin cancer.
By now you must be aware how important it is to wear sunscreen every day. Sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also reduces the risk of sunburn, prevents signs of ageing and reduces the risk of skin cancer. However, to reap these benefits, it is essential to choose the right sunscreen and also it should be applied correctly. Here, we have some tips that will help you use sunscreen effectively this summer.
How to use sunscreen effectively
1. SPF 30 or above
Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or above for complete protection.
2. Apply generously
Use a generous amount of sunscreen for effective protection. You can follow the two-finger rule for your face. Don't forget areas like your ears, neck, and the tops of your feet.
3. Reapply frequently
Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often, especially when you are outdoors.
4. Don't skip on cloudy days
Yes! Your skin needs sun protection even on cloudy days. UV rays can penetrate clouds, so be sure to wear sunscreen even on overcast days.
Some more skincare tips for this summer:
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated
- Do not skip moisturizer
- Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth and fresh
- Choose light, breathable clothing to avoid irritation
- Manage stress with techniques like meditation, yoga or deep breathing
By following these tips, you can better protect your skin and enjoy a safe, fun summer outdoors!
