Tips When Choosing The Right Celebrity Skincare & Haircare
Feedback from users with similar skin or hair concerns can also be helpful, here are other tips to keep in mind.
Pay attention to the ingredients in skincare and haircare products
Different skincare and haircare products can have varying effects on different skin and hair types. What works for one person may not necessarily work for another due to varying skin and hair concerns and sensitivities. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares tips to help us better pick what skincare and haircare are meant for us.
Avoid harsh chemicals, potential irritants, or allergens if you have sensitive skin and hair. Research ingredients that are beneficial for your specific concerns. Look for reviews or recommendations from reliable sources, such as dermatologists, skincare/ haircare experts, or trustworthy websites.
Look at her post:
Remember that consistency is key when using skincare products. Give them time to work, and don't switch products too frequently, as it may hinder the effectiveness of your routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
