Skincare: 8 Ayurvedic Remedies That Will Help Slowdown Skin Ageing

Read on as we discuss Ayurvedic remedies that can help promote skin health and vitality.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 16, 2023 08:50 IST
3-Min Read
Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the skin and reduce redness

Ayurveda is part of ancient Indian medicine. Various Ayurvedic herbs and spices can be used to improve your skin health. It is known for its unique approach to skin health and longevity. It uses natural remedies and techniques to help slow down the ageing process of the skin. In this article, we discuss Ayurvedic remedies that can help promote skin health and vitality.

Try these Ayurvedic remedies to help slowdown skin ageing:

1. Triphala



Triphala is a combination of three fruits - amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki - that is commonly used in Ayurveda for various purposes, including skin health. Triphala is rich in antioxidants, which helps fight free radicals that cause ageing. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the skin and reduce inflammation.

2. Turmeric



Turmeric is widely known for its medicinal properties, and Ayurveda often uses it to promote skin health. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps prevent skin damage from UV rays and environmental pollutants.

3. Ghee

Ghee is a type of clarified butter that is commonly used in Ayurveda to promote skin health. Ghee is rich in antioxidants that help protect the skin from damage and restore its natural glow. It also contains essential fatty acids that help nourish the skin.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a popular Ayurvedic remedy for various skin ailments, including ageing. Aloe vera contains compounds that promote collagen production, which helps improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the skin and reduce redness.

5. Neem

Neem is a tree that is commonly used in Ayurveda for various purposes, including skin health. Neem has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent and treat various skin conditions. It also contains compounds that help promote collagen production and improve skin elasticity.

6. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a herb that is commonly used in Ayurveda for various purposes, including skin health. Ashwagandha has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help prevent skin damage and slow down ageing. It also contains compounds that help reduce stress, which is a major factor that contributes to skin ageing. Ashwagandha is also known to boost overall health.

7. Gotu kola

Gotu kola is a herb that is commonly used in Ayurveda to promote skin health. Gotu kola contains compounds that help promote collagen production and improve skin elasticity. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and inflammation.

8. Rose water

Rose water is a popular Ayurvedic remedy for various skin ailments, including ageing. Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the skin and reduce redness. It also has antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from environmental damage. Rose water is also great for sensitive skin.

In conclusion, Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to skin health and ageing. By incorporating these eight Ayurvedic remedies into your skincare routine, you can help promote skin health and vitality. However, it's important to talk to a licensed Ayurvedic practitioner before starting any new skincare regime or supplementing.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases