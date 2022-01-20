Knowing The Type Of Acne You Have Is Crucial In Treating It, Says Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta
In an Instagram post, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a guide for her followers that shows the different types of acne
Acne can be of different kinds, says dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal
Regardless of how much you pretend to appreciate people's inner worth over their external looks, what you see when you meet someone for the first time can influence your appraisal of their worth. At least, that's what many individuals with acne worry, causing them to avoid social or professional interactions for fear of leaving a negative impression or even being rejected because of the eruptions on their faces. Acne is a complex disorder that occurs when the skin's hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead cells. Hormone imbalances and emotional stress might exacerbate the situation.
However, did you know that there are many different types of acne as well? In an Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a guide for her followers that shows the different types of acne. In the caption, she mentioned that “knowing which one you have is crucial in treating it”. She goes on to add the types of acne a person can have — “pimples, blackheads, both or something else”. In the end, she tells her followers to talk to their doctors while treating acne.
Here's her post:
Though acne is commonly associated with adolescence, it may also affect adults in their 30s, 40s, and beyond, causing sadness, anxiety, and social isolation. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta recently shared some helpful tips for getting rid of acne in women who are menstruating. This occurs as a result of the numerous hormonal changes that the body goes through throughout that time. Dr Gupta detailed the causes of period acne and how to treat it. Read more about it here.
On another occasion, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a face map to help those suffering from acne find the root cause. The face map explained that causes for acne can be various depending on which part of the face the eruptions occur. In the caption, Dr Gupta cited an example. She mentioned that acne along the jawline was usually hormone-related. She asked her followers to get a blood test done. To know the other spots to watch out for on Dr Gupta's acne face map, click here.
So, follow these suggestions Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta if you have acne.
