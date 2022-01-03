Do You Suffer From Menstrual Acne? Heres All You Need To Know
Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares tips on how to get rid of the menstrual acne and have a healthier glowing skin.
Hormonal acne or period acne is very normal
It is very common to have acne or pimples during your menstrual cycle. While you keep struggling to achieve clear skin goals all through, pimples, every month, come as a big disappointment. Many women develop acne when they are menstruating. This happens due to the many hormonal changes that the body undergoes during that time. If you are someone who is troubled with period acne, don't worry. Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta has shared some effective tips to get rid of those. On Instagram, she explained the reason behind the occurrence of pimples and ways to deal with those.
In the caption, she wrote, “Your skin is undoubtedly affected by your hormones. Before your menstrual period starts, estrogen and progesterone levels drop, causing more sebum production. This is why you may notice oily skin, clogged pores, inflammation, and breakouts.”
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta says that hormonal acne or period acne is very normal. It generally occurs on the lower part of the face and is reddish in nature. But if you are having acne time and again, you can stop them from popping out by following a few simple things.
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared the following tips:
1) Skincare routine
Maintaining a skincare routine is very important especially when your skin is prone to acne or other such problems. Your skincare routine should include a salicylic acid-based face wash followed by a very clean and simple moisturiser and a sunblock. You can use retinol at night on that acne to stop it from getting more and more inflamed.
2) Clean diet
You need to nourish yourself internally as well if you wish to have healthy skin. Take care of your diet and follow a clean diet that is low in inflammation and it is low in glycemic index foods. Stay away from those starchy white pasta or sugary food items to feel good or have chocolates. Rather, consume more green leafy vegetables and hot liquids like green tea which will help subside the acne as well.
3) Acne patch
Acne patches are like small stickers that help your skin (acne) heal faster. If you are going out and you want to wear makeup, use acne patches before applying makeup. No need to get worried, it's pretty safe to apply an acne patch under makeup.
4) No alcohol
If you are someone who consumes alcohol, please stop it if you want to avoid menstrual acne. Stop having a lot of alcohol during this period because that will also cause more inflammation in the body.
5) Exercise
One of the most important things happens to be regular exercising. While exercising, when you sweat, all the sweat causes the pores to get cleaned up naturally and does the acne reduces on its own.
Take a look at her post here:
Do follow these tips by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta when you have menstrual acne next.
