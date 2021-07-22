ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  What Causes Acne? This Face Map Can Help You Find The Root Cause

What Causes Acne? This Face Map Can Help You Find The Root Cause

Skin care tips: The causes for acne can be various depending on which part of your face the eruptions occur.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jul 22, 2021 03:24 IST
4-Min Read
What Causes Acne? This Face Map Can Help You Find The Root Cause

Skincare tips: There can be several possible reasons behind acne

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Not drinking enough water can lead to skin issues
  2. To fight acne effectively you need to know the root cause
  3. Hormonal imbalance is also one of the common causes of acne

Acne is a common problem faced by most of us. Aside from being painful and leaving marks on the face, acne can also cause low self-confidence and self-esteem. Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta has shared a picture of a face map on her Instagram timeline. The face map explains the various reasons that cause acne depending on the location of the eruption on the face. Dr. Gupta captioned the post, “If you suffer from acne, you know how frustrating it can be. Acne can be difficult to combat at home, so it's always best to see an expert to treat it, but there are a few sure signs that indicate what might be causing your acne.”

Citing a few examples, she said, “Acne along your jawline is often hormone-related, so get a blood test done and see your doc right away. Check out the other spots to watch out for on my face map for acne!”


RELATED STORIES
related

Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

Skin care tips: A few kitchen ingredients can help you deal with acne. Here are some powerful kitchen remedies you can try.

related

Skin Care Tips: What Should Your Regular Skincare Routine Look Like? Expert Reveals

Skin care tips: Dermatologist Dr Kiran has the perfect routine for you to tackle your skin-related problems.

Skin care tips: Know the causes of acne

1) Acne on forehead or nose: Caused by stress, poor diet, irregular sleep, and improper digestion.

2) Acne around the ear: This is indicative of bacteria build-up, hormonal imbalance, and an allergic reaction to cosmetics and hair care products.

3) Acne on the cheeks: This can be caused by unclean pillow covers, dirty phone screens, and dirty makeup brushes.

4) Hairline acne: Acne in this region usually indicates a reaction to hair care products.

5) Eyebrow area: Acne in this region can be caused by ingrown hair, reaction to eyebrows, or eye makeup. It can also be caused due to low water intake and gallbladder issues.

6) Jawline and chin: An improper diet, as well as hormonal imbalance, are the root cause of acne on the chin and jawline region.

Here's the post:

Improving the diet, drinking plenty of water, and following a healthy sleep cycle can help a person combat acne.

Acne and over-exposure to the sun can often cause a skin condition called hyperpigmentation. Dr. Gupta suggests 4 easy skin care tips to include in your regular skincare routine to help tackle this skin condition. Read all about these 4 effective skin care tips here.

Exfoliation is a good and effective way to get that sought-after glowing skin. Dr. Gupta has the perfect natural scrub mixture you can make at home for soft and supple skin. This DIY coffee scrub is easy to make and will help remove dead skin. Click here to know more about it.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-based dermatologist)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne
Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases