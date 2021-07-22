What Causes Acne? This Face Map Can Help You Find The Root Cause
Skin care tips: The causes for acne can be various depending on which part of your face the eruptions occur.
Skincare tips: There can be several possible reasons behind acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Not drinking enough water can lead to skin issues
- To fight acne effectively you need to know the root cause
- Hormonal imbalance is also one of the common causes of acne
Acne is a common problem faced by most of us. Aside from being painful and leaving marks on the face, acne can also cause low self-confidence and self-esteem. Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta has shared a picture of a face map on her Instagram timeline. The face map explains the various reasons that cause acne depending on the location of the eruption on the face. Dr. Gupta captioned the post, “If you suffer from acne, you know how frustrating it can be. Acne can be difficult to combat at home, so it's always best to see an expert to treat it, but there are a few sure signs that indicate what might be causing your acne.”
Citing a few examples, she said, “Acne along your jawline is often hormone-related, so get a blood test done and see your doc right away. Check out the other spots to watch out for on my face map for acne!”
Skin care tips: Know the causes of acne
1) Acne on forehead or nose: Caused by stress, poor diet, irregular sleep, and improper digestion.
2) Acne around the ear: This is indicative of bacteria build-up, hormonal imbalance, and an allergic reaction to cosmetics and hair care products.
3) Acne on the cheeks: This can be caused by unclean pillow covers, dirty phone screens, and dirty makeup brushes.
4) Hairline acne: Acne in this region usually indicates a reaction to hair care products.
5) Eyebrow area: Acne in this region can be caused by ingrown hair, reaction to eyebrows, or eye makeup. It can also be caused due to low water intake and gallbladder issues.
6) Jawline and chin: An improper diet, as well as hormonal imbalance, are the root cause of acne on the chin and jawline region.
Here's the post:
Improving the diet, drinking plenty of water, and following a healthy sleep cycle can help a person combat acne.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-based dermatologist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
