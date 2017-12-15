Terrific Tips To Reduce Stretch Marks After Losing Weight
Stretch marks are common after fluctuations in weight. Following are some natural remedies to get over stretch marks.

HIGHLIGHTS
- Stretch marks occur due to stretching of the dermis layer of skin
- Cause of stretch marks can be weight fluctuations or hormonal imbalnce
- Natural home remedies can help you reduce stretch marks on your body
So here some simple and effective tips that will help you in effectively getting rid of stretch marks:
1. Potato juice
Potato juice has certain nutrients that can help in repairing damages skin cells. One can simply rub of slices of potato on stretch marks for 10 minutes every day. Another method can be boiling potato and applying the remaining starch on the marks. You can wash it lukewarm water later on.
2. Lemon juice
A natural astringent and bleaching agent, lemon juice is an amazing natural remedy for treating stretch marks. Lemon juice contains essential acids that trigger healing and nourishing of the skin. One can apply lemon juice by rubbing slices of lemon on the affected area of the skin. Let it stay for 15 minutes and wash it with warm water for effective results.
3. Aloe Vera
Benefits of aloe vera for skin are known to all. Apart from reducing pain and inflammation, aloe vera gel also helps in healing of the skin and triggers growth of fresh skin. One can extract aloe vera gel from the plan and apply on the stretch marks. Let it stay for 15 minutes so that all the nutrients effectively reach and nourish the skin.
4. White sugar
Sugar is quite a common ingredient in numerous face scrubs. It is a natural exfoliant, which works for healing stretch marks when mixed with essential oils like almond oil. One can rub sugar granules gently on stretch-mark affected skin.
5. Olive oil
Olive oil is filled with various nutrients and antioxidants that help in reducing skin damage. It even helps in improving skin elasticity and skin tone. One can heat olive oil and massage it on the affected are for around 20 minutes for effective results.
