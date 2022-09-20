Here Are Four Ways To Deal With Stretch Marks
Stretch marks can be healed with some easy steps.
Pregnancy can lead to stretch marks
Did you ever have to worry about stretch marks? If you are gaining or losing weight, growing taller, or are pregnant, chances are that you have noticed stretch marks on your body. But what are stretch marks? A stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when your skin stretches or shrinks quickly. There is a biological process involved. Dr. Kiran MD explains the cause of this bodily change. She writes, “The abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin, which support our skin, to rupture. As the skin heals, stretch marks may appear.”
If you develop stretch marks, you're most likely to do so during these times:
1. Growth spurts that happen during puberty
2. Pregnancy
3. Rapid weight loss or gain
4. Weight training when you have rapid muscle growth
But stretch marks aren't flattering for many of us. In this case, how do we deal with these scars? Hiding the patch of skin is not always an option. That's why here are a few ways in which you can heal stretch marks. Here are the methods:
1. Moisturise your skin.
2. Don't let the skin dry out because of harsh soap. Use mild and gentle body wash.
3. Long exposure to water can also hamper the skin. Limit yourself to 5-minute showers.
4. Cocoa butter is a great way to heal stretch marks.
Take a look at the post:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
