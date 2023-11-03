Skincare Tips: What Is Exfoliating? Here's Why You Need To Incorporate It Into Your Skincare Routine
In this article, we discuss the many benefits of exfoliating and also share tips to help you incorporate it into your skincare routine.
For sensitive skin, exfoliating once a week may be sufficient
Exfoliating refers to the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. It involves using skincare products or tools that contain granules or chemicals, which help to loosen and slough off the dead skin cells.
Exfoliating is generally considered good for the skin, as it offers several benefits. It can help improve the skin's texture, promote a brighter complexion, unclog pores, prevent acne breakouts, and enhance the effectiveness of other skincare products.
However, it should be done in moderation and based on your skin type, as excessive exfoliation can lead to irritation, redness, or dryness. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of exfoliating and also share tips to help you incorporate it into your skincare routine.
10 Benefits of adding exfoliation to your skincare routine:
1. Removes dead skin cells
Exfoliating helps get rid of dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, revealing fresh, radiant skin underneath. This can also help manage tanned skin.
2. Improves skin texture
Regular exfoliation helps to smoothen the skin's texture and minimise the appearance of roughness or unevenness. It can also help reduce bumps that might appear on your skin.
3. Enhances product absorption
Exfoliating clears away the build-up of dead skin cells, allowing skincare products to penetrate more effectively and deliver better results.
4. Prevents clogged pores
By unclogging pores, exfoliation helps prevent breakouts, blackheads, and whiteheads caused by trapped dirt, oil, and debris.
5. Stimulates collagen production
Exfoliating can stimulate collagen production, leading to firmer, plumper skin and reducing the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.
6. Brightens the complexion
By removing dull and dead skin, exfoliating can brighten the overall complexion and give the skin a healthy glow.
7. Evens out skin tone
Exfoliation can help fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars. This can result in a more even skin tone and improve appearance of the skin.
8. Improves circulation
The massaging motion of exfoliating can help stimulate blood flow to the skin, promoting a healthy glow and improving overall skin health.
9. Helps with ingrown hairs
Regular exfoliation can prevent and treat ingrown hairs by keeping the hair follicles clear of dead skin cells and debris.
10. Provides a smoother canvas for makeup
Exfoliating creates a smooth surface for makeup application, helping it go on more evenly and last longer. As it also reduce discolouration, it helps the skin to act as a blank canvas.
Tips to incorporate exfoliating into your skincare routine:
- Determine the appropriate frequency. For sensitive skin, exfoliating once a week may be sufficient, while oily or acne-prone skin may benefit from 2-3 times a week. Experiment and adjust based on how your skin reacts.
- There are physical exfoliants and chemical exfoliants. Select an exfoliator suitable for your skin type and concerns.
- Before exfoliating, cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any makeup, dirt, or oil.
- Follow the instructions provided by the product or tool you are using. Be gentle to prevent over-exfoliation.
- After exfoliating, rinse your face with lukewarm water to remove any residue. Pat dry gently with a soft towel.
- Apply a moisturiser suitable for your skin type to hydrate and soothe the skin after exfoliation.
Remember to listen to your skin and adjust your exfoliation routine accordingly. If you experience irritation or discomfort, reduce the frequency or intensity of exfoliation and consult a dermatologist if necessary.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
