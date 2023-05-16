Skincare Tips: Tea Tree Oil & Other Easy Home Remedies To Help Prevent Pimples In Summer
Using natural remedies to prevent pimples can be a safe and effective way to maintain clear skin during the summer months.
Summer season can lead to sweating, excess sebum production and many other skin issues. One of these issues are breakouts. Pimples can be a frustrating skin issue, but luckily, there are many natural remedies that can help prevent and reduce their appearance.
Home remedies can be an effective way to manage pimples as they use natural ingredients that are readily available at home, are cost-effective, and have fewer side effects compared to other over-the-counter medications. In this article, we list some of the most effective home remedies you can try this summer to treat and prevent breakouts.
10 Easy home remedies you can try to prevent pimples in summer:
1. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties that can help reduce bacteria on the skin and reduce inflammation. Apply a few drops of tea tree oil on a cotton swab and gently dab it on the affected area.
2. Honey
Honey has antibacterial properties that can help fight pimples. Apply a small amount of honey onto the pimple and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing it off.
3. Green tea
Green tea contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and prevent pimples. Apply a cooled green tea bag onto the pimple for a few minutes and then wash it off.
4. Ice
Applying ice to a pimple can reduce inflammation and redness. Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and apply to the pimple for 5 minutes at a time, several times a day.
5. Lemon juice
Lemon juice contains citric acid, which can help dry out pimples. Apply lemon juice onto the pimple with a cotton ball and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off.
6. Cinnamon and honey mask
Mix 1 tsp of cinnamon powder with 2 tsp of honey to create a paste. Apply the paste onto the pimple and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off.
7. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help prevent pimples. Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water and use a cotton ball to apply the mixture onto the pimple.
8. Turmeric
Turmeric has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent and reduce pimples. Mix 1 tsp of turmeric powder with a small amount of water to create a paste. Apply the paste onto the pimple and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off.
9. Cucumber
Cucumber has a cooling effect that can soothe irritated skin. Blend a cucumber and apply the juice onto the pimple with a cotton ball. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it off with water.
In conclusion, home remedies can provide a natural and effective way to manage pimples. However, it is important to note that not all remedies may work for everyone, and it is essential to consult a dermatologist if the pimples persist or worsen.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
