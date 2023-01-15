Skincare: Try These Home Remedies To Beat Chapped Lips In Winter
If your lip balm is not working well enough, try these easy home remedies to heal chapped lips.
Skincare: Dry lips are extremely common in winter due to dehydration and dry, cold weather
You may know that your delicate lips, which are often exposed to rough environments, lack oil glands. Due to their increased sensitivity, lips break when exposed to dry or chilly temperatures. Medically speaking, cheilitis refers to dry lips, chapped lips, or cracked lips. Since the skin on the lips is finer than the skin on the rest of the body, they are more vulnerable to changes in harsh weather, which increases the likelihood that they will get chapped.
All of these factors explain why dry lips are common during wintertime. A simple examination of the lips is adequate to make the diagnosis of this ailment. Equally easy is the solution for the same. If your lip balm is not working well enough, try these easy home remedies to heal chapped lips.
Try these effective home remedies to fix chapped lips in winter:
1. Shea butter
The fat obtained from the nut of the African shea tree is known as shea butter. It is typically found in many moisturisers and has an off-white or ivory colour. Due to its buttery consistency and semi-solid qualities, it works as a rich moisturiser and softener for the skin, hair, and scalp. Additionally, it exhibits sun-screening activity, preventing sunburn. 4 Shea butter can therefore be a fantastic addition to your winter lip care routine. It can be applied to the lips directly or combined with other oils.
2. Coconut oil
Cracks and moisture loss within the outermost surface of the skin are fixed by the beneficial fatty lipids in coconut oil. It implies that the oil aids in keeping the lips hydrated. Additionally, minerals, vitamins, and anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory characteristics provide your skin with the strength to battle against pathogenic bacteria. Coconut oil is a potent moisturiser that also improves the barrier properties of your skin. Apply virgin coconut oil to your lips all day. Rub oil on your lips with a cotton swab or your finger.
3. Aloe vera
Aloe vera gel is used to help treat dental issues including mouth sores since it has calming characteristics that are well known. The gel's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant content make it a potent treatment for halting the progression of dry lips. Aloe vera gel's enzymes have some light exfoliating effects as well. Applying the gel helps moisturise dry lips while also removing dead skin cells. You can also apply aloe vera to the rest of your face before bed if you have dry skin.
4. Cocoa butter
The material out of which cocoa butter is made is cocoa beans. In addition to the beloved chocolate, cocoa beans produce butter that is high in fat and has a creamy consistency. Our lips receive intensive hydration, intense nourishment, and healing support when they become dry and cracked. It also has antioxidants in it. Commercially, lotions and lip balms are made with cocoa butter. Additionally, it can be utilised to make homemade lip balms that can be applied to chapped lips. It may be used easily by combining it with another oil.
5. Honey & vaseline
Since honey is a strong source of moisturising chemicals and has wound-healing capabilities, it has been utilised as a natural cure for skin issues for ages. It also has antibacterial and antiseptic qualities that help to fight illness. It works as a light exfoliant and moisturiser to relieve your chapped lips. Apply honey to your lips using a cotton swab or your finger. You can apply honey as it is or combine some vaseline to it. This will help make the balm even more moisturising and would require less reapplication throughout the day.
Even if your lips are healthy at the moment, it is ideal to add these home remedies to your routine beforehand. You can also try these remedies during the rest of the year if your lips are usually dry.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
