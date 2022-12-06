Skincare Tips: Try These Easy Home Remedies To Keep Your Skin Moisturised Throughout The Winter Season
In this article, we share some effective home remedies that will keep your skin moisturised throughout the winter season
Skincare: Yogurt and honey mask is easy to make and helps moisturise dry skin in winter
The winter season is notoriously known for making our skin dry, flaky, and dull. The winter winds and lack of proper water intake can often dehydrate our skin and suck out the moisture from our skin.
Taking the necessary steps to avoid or treat dry skin can help you survive winter without having major skin issues. Besides lifestyle changes, skincare routines and certain home remedies can pose helpful. In this article, we share some effective home remedies that will keep your skin moisturised throughout the winter season
Try these home remedies to keep your skin moisturised through the winter:
1. Papaya, Honey & Milk
The mineral and vitamin-rich papaya have several advantages for the skin. Papaya face packs might help you with skin rejuvenation and skin care problems. This fruit is healthy and nourishing, and it keeps the body in top condition. Additionally, it aids in digestion. In addition to its medicinal and antibacterial characteristics, honey offers moisturising qualities. Your skin will remain smooth, supple, and soft as a result. Lactic acid, which is present in milk, may help exfoliate your skin, however, more research is needed in this area.
How to:
- Combine 1/3 cup mashed papaya, 2 tbsp honey, and 1 tsp milk
- Apply to your face and neck
- Keep it on for about 15 mins and rinse
- Apply 1-2 times a week
2. Banana & Papaya
Banana is frequently included in face masks since it is thought to have a hydrating impact on your skin. Papayas contain potassium, which can moisturise the skin and prevent it from looking dull or dry. Papayas that are ripe can gently exfoliate the skin. Your face's dead skin cells are gently removed, and the result is beautiful, younger-looking skin. Additionally, it could eliminate oil and dirt that cause outbreaks and acne on the face.
How to:
- Combine 1/3 cup mashed papaya with 1/3 cup mashed banana
- Apply to your face and neck
- Keep it on for about 15 mins and rinse
- Apply 1-2 times a week
3. Honey & Cinnamon
The skin benefits of honey and cinnamon are numerous. For your skin, honey acts as a natural moisturiser. Contrarily, cinnamon possesses antibacterial and antifungal qualities that stop the skin from drying out. Honey hydrates the skin, while cinnamon draws out impurities and stimulates capillary circulation.
How to:
- Combine 3 tbsp of honey and 1 tsp of cinnamon powder
- Apply to your face and neck
- Keep it on for about 15 mins and rinse
- Apply 1-2 times a week
4. Yogurt & Honey
Yogurt inhibits transepidermal water loss, improves skin suppleness, and hydrates your skin. Along with that, as you may know, honey hydrates and maintains the skin's suppleness. Honey is also helpful in rejuvenating the skin and reducing skin dullness which is common in winter.
How to:
- Combine 3 tbsp of honey and 3 tbsp of yogurt
- Apply to your face and neck
- Keep it on for about 15 mins and rinse
Along with drinking ample water, eating right, and following a winter skincare routine, try using these home remedies to moisturise your skin thoroughly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.