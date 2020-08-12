Skincare Tips: Here's How Drinking Lukewarm Water Can Help You Achieve Glowing Skin
Skincare tips: Here's another skincare tip you should not miss. Drinking lukewarm water can offer several benefits to your skin and over all health. Read here to understand these.
Skincare tips: Your diet play a significant role in maintaining a healthy skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking water is essential for healthy skin
- Eat a healthy diet for glowing skin
- Follow skin care routine according to your skin type
What you eat and drink strongly affects your skin in several ways. There are several diet recommendations you might have heard for healthy and glowing skin. For flawless skin, you need to follow a healthy skincare routine according to your skin type and choose a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here's another amazing tip for you that can help boost your skin health. It is drinking lukewarm water. Yes! this simple method can help you achieve healthy skin as well as provide several health benefits for your overall health. In this article, you will understand how it works.
Skincare tips: Benefits of lukewarm water for skin
Dr. Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Senior Consultant, Dermatology at Aster RV Hospital explains, "The skin often reflects the inner state of health of an individual. Drinking warm water regularly helps improve the overall health of the person. Warm water aids the digestion process; encourages bowel movement and blood circulation in the body and helps flush out toxins."
Also read: 7 Effective Remedies For An Amazing Skin Glow
"Warm water could also help ease the production of stress hormones, which could contribute to better skin as stress and anxiety are two leading causes of skin breakouts and acne. There is limited research on the direct benefits of warm water on the skin, but a combination of all the above factors does show that warm water, as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, can result in healthy skin," he adds.
Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day
Lukewarm water provides moisture to the skin and gives a fresh look. You can start your day with a glass of lukewarm water to reap the benefits. It will also help flush toxins, boost digestion, relieve constipation and aids in weight loss.
Also read: Skincare Tips: These Are The Best Vitamins For Your Skin
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.