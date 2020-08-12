ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Here's How Drinking Lukewarm Water Can Help You Achieve Glowing Skin

Skincare tips: Here's another skincare tip you should not miss. Drinking lukewarm water can offer several benefits to your skin and over all health. Read here to understand these.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:46 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare tips: Your diet play a significant role in maintaining a healthy skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drinking water is essential for healthy skin
  2. Eat a healthy diet for glowing skin
  3. Follow skin care routine according to your skin type

What you eat and drink strongly affects your skin in several ways. There are several diet recommendations you might have heard for healthy and glowing skin. For flawless skin, you need to follow a healthy skincare routine according to your skin type and choose a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here's another amazing tip for you that can help boost your skin health. It is drinking lukewarm water. Yes! this simple method can help you achieve healthy skin as well as provide several health benefits for your overall health. In this article, you will understand how it works.

Skincare tips: Benefits of lukewarm water for skin


Dr. Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Senior Consultant, Dermatology at Aster RV Hospital explains, "The skin often reflects the inner state of health of an individual. Drinking warm water regularly helps improve the overall health of the person. Warm water aids the digestion process; encourages bowel movement and blood circulation in the body and helps flush out toxins."

"Warm water could also help ease the production of stress hormones, which could contribute to better skin as stress and anxiety are two leading causes of skin breakouts and acne. There is limited research on the direct benefits of warm water on the skin, but a combination of all the above factors does show that warm water, as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, can result in healthy skin," he adds.

ikdcrg0g

Drinking enough water can help you achieve glowing skin
Photo Credit: iStock

Lukewarm water provides moisture to the skin and gives a fresh look. You can start your day with a glass of lukewarm water to reap the benefits. It will also help flush toxins, boost digestion, relieve constipation and aids in weight loss.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

