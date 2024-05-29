Skincare Tips: Follow These Sunscreen Rules This Summer For Healthy Skin
Choosing the right sunscreen is one of the most efficient ways to protect your skin from these harmful rays.
A sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, premature aging, and reduces the risk of skin cancer
The summer season demands a breathable wardrobe, a change in eating habits, and some summer skincare essentials that are an absolute must to carry every day - the most important of which is sunscreen!
Protecting your skin from the sun's harmful rays is not just about enjoying the outdoors; it's also about maintaining good skin health. Exposure to heat, humidity, and UV rays can cause dryness, irritation, and even sunburn, pigmentation and premature aging, making it essential to shield your skin from these elements.
Choosing the right sunscreen is one of the most efficient ways to protect your skin from these harmful rays. Ensure that you always choose a sunscreen which has Full Light Technology, against the entire spectrum of solar radiation. It helps prevent sunburn, premature aging, and reduces the risk of skin cancer. To find the best suited sunscreen for your skin, here are a few easy tips and rules to help make your choice:
Know your skin type: You should follow a routine that's simple, but gets the job done. It is a crucial first step to find out your skin type; whether its oily, dry, combination or well-balanced normal. Opt for the sunscreen that best suits your skin type (Lotion /Gel for oily to combination, lotion for normal, and cream or cream gel for dry skin) and follow the three-step process- cleanse, hydrate and moisturise every day. The last step of your skin care routine must always be your sunscreen.
Full light technology should be the key: As temperatures rise, our skin faces increased exposure to UV radiation, humidity, and environmental stressors, making it essential to adopt protective measures. Incorporating a lightweight sunscreen can create a barrier against harmful UV rays effectively. Selecting a sunscreen with Full Light Technology is important because it provides protection from complete solar spectrum including UV, IR and Visible radiation. With the use of this technology, you can prevent uneven tanning, persistent pigmentation, and premature ageing due to prolonged sun exposure. Also, it is advisable to select a super-light composition with a feather-light texture that absorbs quickly, given our tropical weather conditions.
Don't buy sunscreen without knowing the SPF or PA protection: It is advisable to use a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. This protects against UVB rays. Also look for a PA+++ rating to protect against UVA. A higher SPF may be advised for outdoor activities and Types 1 and 2 skin, but its more important to reapply the sunscreen every three hours.
Consistency is a must: Consistency is key to get glowing, hydrated skin these summers. You should establish a daily skincare routine and incorporate periodic pampering sessions, which can help you achieve and maintain healthy, happy skin.
Reapplication: The number of times you reapply and the amount of sunscreen you use should also be taken care of. It is advised to use your sunscreen 15-20 minutes before sun exposure. This allows the product to fully sink into your skin and shield it from harmful UV rays. You should always remember to protect your ears, neck and feet, as well as any other exposed skin regions. If you are engaging in physical activities like swimming, it is of utmost necessity to reapply your sunscreen every 2 hours. Otherwise you can reapply your sunscreen once in 3 to 4 hours.
Sunscreen up appropriately this summer with these easy tips and enjoy the summer without worrying about your skin!
(Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist and Skin Care Expert at ITC Dermafique)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.