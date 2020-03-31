Skincare Tips: Follow These Simple Tips To Get Acne Free Skin
Skincare tips: Factors like diet, lifestyle and environment can affect your skin.Just washing your face is not enough to keep all skin issues at bay. If you want to get rid of acne, here are a few steps you can follow.
Skincare tips: Follow these tips to fight acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skincare tips: Clean your face twice a day
- Sue kitchen ingredients to fight skin issues
- Drink enough water throughout the day
Acne is a common skin issue. Some experience mild acne while a few may experience severe acne. Glowing skin is a dream of every girl. Your skincare routine affects your skin health majorly. Other factors like diet, lifestyle and environment can also affect your skin. To fight different skin issues you need to follow a few steps that can boost your skin health. Just washing your face is not enough to keep all skin issues at bay. If you want to get rid of acne, here are a few steps you can follow.
Skincare tips: Follow these for acne-free skin
1. Cleanse properly
It is the most basic step to take care of your skin. Clean your face properly at least twice a day. Many cleanse their face in the morning and skip it at night. Just like morning to get rid of all the pollution and dust you need to clean your face at night as well. Use a cleanser that suits your skin.
2. Exfoliate twice a week
Exfoliation is important for healthy skin. Dust and dirt accumulate in the pores. This contributes to clogged pores, blackheads and whiteheads. It can also result in acne. Exfoliate your skin at least twice a week to prevent clogged pores and acne.
3. Try serum
Serums are loaded with various benefits for your skin. There are a variety of serums available to choose from. Serums with vitamin C and E can work effectively for your skin. These are two important vitamins for your skin.
4. Use natural ingredients
Home remedies work wonders for your skin. Natural ingredients do not have any side effects and can help you fight skin issues as well as give you glowing skin. Mix kitchen ingredients like gram flour, rose water, turmeric, aloe vera gel or milk to prepare face packs.
5. Do not forget water
Water is extremely important for your body. Adequate water is necessary for your skin as well. Water helps you get rid of toxins and brings glow on your skin. Hydration is also important for your skin. Drinking enough water will keep your skin hydrated.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
