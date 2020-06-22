Skincare Tips: Expert Explains Simple Ways To Delay Skin Ageing
Anti-ageing is the most sought-after skin-care regime these days. Little do people know that small changes in products and lifestyle go a really long way in helping you age gracefully. While there are numerous new techniques and procedures that can reverse and delay signs of ageing, a daily regimen is always the best way to start. So here are some tips that you can follow for "Age-proofing" your skin. These include changes in diet, lifestyle, skincare routine and more.
Skincare: Tips to delay skin ageing
1. A little vitamin A to your routine
The easiest and earliest addition of a formula containing retinol at bedtime as prescribed by your dermatologist can work wonders to delay all those fine lines and wrinkles. It also smoothens out the uneven skin tone including blemishes and sun spots.
The longer you use it, the better habituated your skin gets to it, hence allowing us to increase the strength.
There are numerous anti-ageing creams with different combinations and percentages of retinol with vitamins. Start off early!
2. Avoid sudden weight changes
Crash diets or phases of stress bingeing can have long term effects on both the facial and body skin. Stretch marks are usually semi-permanent and are best avoided by maintaining a balanced weight throughout. These sudden changes can also take a toll on the skin texture and hair leading to an aged look.
3. Stress less
This is directly related to accelerated breakdown of collagen resulting in 'worry lines', frown lines, crow's feet etc. Ageing slowly is related to being happier as well!
4. Rainbow diet
It is also ways advised to eat a balance of bright coloured fruits and vegetables. All the bright coloured ones are full of antioxidants and fight all the free radicals in the body that cause damage to your cells and make you age faster. A healthy portion of dry fruits and nuts provides all the essential omega -3 fatty acids that your skin needs for that healthy nourished and plump effect. Walnuts boost collagen production.
5. Exercise
Regular exercise: atleast 5 days in a week for 30 minutes each does wonders to the oxygen and blood circulation. It also releases endorphins, the happy hormones that bring that glow in your skin.
6. Tame that sweet- tooth
High glycemic index foods increase insulin levels in your body leading to acne and faster ageing. Try to moderate all the yummy candies, chocolates and sweets.
7. Hydration is key
Inadequate water intake causes a dull, dry and wrinkled appearance of our skin due to dehydration of cells. A soft dewy texture and glowing complexion is also a result of good water intake.
8. Sunscreen is Must
Basic sun damage has to be dealt at an early stage. Radiation causes damage to your cells and causes photo-ageing. Many patients don't like thick formulations of greasy sunscreens. So, you can try the non-greasy ones. Protecting the skin from those harmful UV rays is of utmost importance to delay ageing.
9. Avoid smoking
Smoking increases the rate of collagen breakdown thereby hastening the wrinkles and early ageing. Nicotine and smoke starve the cells of nutrition and oxygen causing long term damage. Take help and quit right now to improve health and delay ageing.
10. Better Late Than Never
Don't assume you're too late to fix these issues. Of course, the earlier you start the better and lesser maintenance you need. So, start delaying ageing, now!
(Dr. Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni is a Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield)
