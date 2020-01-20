Anti-Ageing Tips: Fight The Signs Of Ageing With These Tips To Maintain A Youthful Skin
Skincare tips: Some healthy practices can help you fight the signs of ageing. From a healthy diet to a proper skincare routine, you can follow various steps delay the signs of ageing. Read here to know some anti-ageing tips.
Skincare Tips: Want to maintain a youthful skin? Try these tips to fight the signs of aging
HIGHLIGHTS
- Apply sunscreen daily to protect your skin
- Consume a healthy diet rich in vitamin C for a healthy skin
- Protect your skin from external damage as much as possible
Do you wish for a glowing and youthful skin forever? Sings of ageing are the biggest nightmare of a woman. Wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines and many more are some signs of ageing which become visible after a certain age. Do not worry! Some healthy practices can help you delay these signs of ageing and help you maintain youthful skin for longer. From the right diet to a healthy lifestyle, these factors can result in youthful skin. Here are some anti-ageing secrets which can work amazing for your skin.
Skincare routine: Anti-ageing tips you must know
1. Never miss sunscreen
Sunscreen gives you protection from the harmful UV rays. You should apply sunscreen throughout the year even during the winter season. Direct exposure to sunlight can lead to skin damage including signs of ageing. Make sunscreen an essential part of your diet.
2. Exfoliate regularly
Exfoliation is extremely important for healthy skin. It helps you get rid of dead skin cells and gives you glowing and young skin. You should exfoliate your skin at least once a week. Exfoliation or scrubbing can be done at home with some simple ingredients. You can prepare scrubs with sugar and other natural ingredients.
Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
3. Consume a healthy diet
Your diet affects your skin health. A poor diet can not only contribute to acne but it can also contribute to visible signs of ageing much earlier. Eat foods high in vitamin C, E and A. You should also try detoxification at regular intervals. Also avoid foods loaded with fat, sugar and oil for healthy skin.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin
4. Quit smoking
Smoking is not just bad for your lungs. It can harm a lot more than you think. Smoking is bad for various organs and your skin as well. If you are a regular smoker you may see signs of ageing before time. You must quit smoking to protect your skin as well as to preserve your overall health.
5. Drink plenty of water
Water is the best drink for your health. From weight loss to glowing skin, plenty of water consumption can offer you multiple health benefits. It is one of the easiest anti-ageing tips. Enough water will help you flush toxins and give you glowing skin.
Also read: Can Stress Cause Skin Problems? Acne, Dry Skin, Fine Lines And More; Know All Possible Signs Visible On Your Skin
Other anti-ageing tips
- Stop too much use of makeup
- Always remove make before going to sleep
- Keep your skin moisturised
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.