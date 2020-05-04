Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Recommends 3 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Skincare Regime At Home
- Add Vitamin C serum to home remedies for a glowing skin
- Use a jade roller to ensure that the remedy absorbs well in your skin
- Do not go overboard with any skincare home remedy
Lockdown skincare is no child's play. It requires a great deal of effort and calculation in order to not go wrong with any home remedy. To prevent you skin from looking dull and prematurely aged, you need intensify the effect of skincare remedies while ensuring fewer side effects like acne breakouts or eczema flares. Talking about ways to upgrade your home remedies is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram.
Dermatologist recommended tips to upgrade your home remedies
Dr Lohia gives the following tips to make your skincare home remedies and DIYs work better for you:
1. If you are applying a home remedy for a glowing skin, you can add a few drops of Vitamin C serum and it will help you have the extra glow that you've been yearning for.
Following are some well-known home remedies for a glowing skin:
- Turmeric (you can mix it in milk or water and use as a face pack, will give you a glowing skin)
- Aloe vera gel (can be topically applied, rejuvenates the skin)
- Lemon (can be applied topically, helps in reducing tanning)
- Cucumber (has cooling properties and can naturally refresh the skin)
- Rose water (apply topically with a cotton, it cleanses and refreshes the skin)
2. For that extra hydration, take your hyaluronic acid serum and put a few drops in your home remedy for a hydrated skin.
Following are some popular remedies for hydrating skin:
- Honey (its antioxidants can naturally moisturise the skin)
- Aloe vera gel (contains Vitamin E and A, has anti-inflammatory properties)
- Milk (Prevents wrinkles, moisturises and hydrates skin naturally)
- Cucumber juice (Cucumber is majorly water and is great for hydrating the skin. It soothes and rejuvenates the skin).
3. If you want to improve the absorption of the home remedy on your skin, you can use the help of a jade roller. Having applied the remedy on your skin, you can use the roller on all parts of your face and it will improve its infusion in the skin. You can continue using the roller until you feel the remedy has absorbed in your skin properly. "Using a roller takes lesser time. It also helps in improving the deposition of active ingredients into your skin," Dr Lohia says in her video post.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
