Skincare Tips: 3 Popular Myths About Retinol Debunked By Expert
Skincare tips: Retinol is a popular skincare products commonly used these days. In this article, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta explains common myths about retinol you should stop believing.
Skincare tips: Retinol can help you fight acne, wrinkles, fine lines and other skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Retinol should be used carefully under expert guidance
- Retinol show results slowly and gradually
- Use of retinol will not lead to irritated skin
Retinol has gained huge popularity in the past year. It has become a common ingredient of skincare routine these days. You might have come across the benefits of retinol for your skin. It is a type of retinoid which is made from vitamin A. Retinol helps control acne, signs of ageing (fine lines, age spots and wrinkles), sun damage, uneven skin texture and much more. There are several myths around retinol you should stop believing to use it safely. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to bust popular myths about retinol and its uses. Keep reading and know the truth about retinol.
Skincare tips: Popular myths about retinol
1. It dries out your skin
It is commonly believed that using retinol can make your skin dry and thin. The dermatologist says that retinol does not irritate or dry out your skin.
2. Not suitable for sensitive skin
Yes, it is a myth that those with sensitive skin should not use retinol. But it should be applied carefully after consulting your dermatologist if you have sensitive skin.
3. Gives instant results
The use of retinol may not offer you results overnight. It delivers slow but sure results.
Dr. Mittal further shares a few tips you should follow when using retinol-
1. Always see your dermatologist for a retinol prescription. It is important to understand your skin type and the dosage safe as per your skin type.
2. Introduce retinol into your routine slowly (1-2 times per week at a low dosage). You should not overload your skincare routine with retinol suddenly.
3. Pair retinol with a hydrating moisturiser to ease any dryness. You can also ask your dermatologist about the best products to pair with it.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist at Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
