Skincare Tips: 6 Skincare Ingredients To Add To Your Summer Skincare This Season
By utilising the proper skincare ingredients, you may also help your skin get ready for spring and summer.
You can use fruits and other ingredients from your pantry to improve your skin health
You'll notice that your skin feels different as the says are getting hotter. The sun is becoming more intense, and the heat and humidity will eventually harm the skin. Neglect to make the switch from a winter skincare routine to a mild summer one might leave you with acne, pimples, and dull skin in no time.
You should step up your skincare routine and consider dermatological procedures like chemical peels and laser skin resurfacing now. The skin can benefit greatly from a clever mix of active chemicals, which can even delay the appearance of ageing. If you don't want to undergo expensive procedures, try some easy home remedies. Through this article, learn how you can maximise your skincare routine by using the right ingredients.
Skincare ingredients to help improve your skin health during summer:
1. Sandalwood
Sandalwood is one of the best elements for skincare that you can use. With its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antiviral characteristics, sandalwood can be used topically to treat a variety of skin conditions, including acne, eczema, and wound healing as well as wrinkles, psoriasis, and wrinkles. On the other hand, applying sandalwood oil to the skin has been shown to aid in reducing stress and enhancing sleep.
2. Cucumber
The best approach to moisturise your skin in the summer may be cucumber water. After washing your face, you can use this as a toner on your skin. In order to hydrate your skin and combat the heat, you may also manufacture your own cucumber facial mist at home, put it in a spray bottle, and use it. Put cucumber slices on each eye for 15 minutes at least twice a week if you have puffy eyes or dark circles around your eyes to minimise puffiness.
3. Yoghurt
One of the best food for the intestines is yoghurt. Yoghurt has a lot of lactic acid, which is good for the skin since it minimises wrinkles and fine lines. This natural substance for the skin can be used by people who have issues with tanning or dark under-eye circles. Along with preserving skin's suppleness and brightness, it also heals sunburns and prevents the growth of pimples.
4. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C. Vitamin C is one of the best skincare component for illuminating a tired, dull face and removing sun spots. It may also be the most effective topical antioxidant, encouraging the creation of collagen and elastin while particularly inhibiting melanin to lessen the appearance of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. However, make sure to dilute these ingredients and always do a patch test as it can often cause irritation.
5. Aloe vera
Aloe Vera also called Aloe barbadensis and popularly known as the "miracle herb," is well-known and utilised for its medical characteristics, offering significant assistance in hydrating, calming, and moisturising skin. Your skin will become clear, supple, and healthy as a result of the treatment, restoration, sedation, and constant, ample feeding it receives.
6. Coconut oil
Only a few individuals know of the benefits of using coconut oil for summer skincare. Coconut oil lessens inflammation and prevents acne since it is recognised to have anti-inflammatory and fatty acid characteristics. It frequently functions as a moisturising agent, a cleanser, and even a sunscreen.
Incorporate these nutritious ingredients to your skincare routine to maintain healthy skin through the summer season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
