Skincare Tips: 10 Foods That Can Help Keep Your Skin Healthy
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your diet for better skin health..
Maintaining healthy skin involves a combination of factors, including proper skincare, hydration, sun protection, and nutrition. Certain foods can support skin health due to their nutrient content. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet for better skin health.
Here are 10 foods that can help keep your skin healthy:
1. Fatty fish
Fatty fish such as salmon and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain skin health by reducing inflammation and keeping skin moisturised. Best consumed grilled, baked, or steamed to preserve their nutrient content. Aim for at least two servings per week.
2. Avocados
Avocados are high in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help moisturise the skin and reduce inflammation. Enjoy sliced on toast, blended into smoothies, or mashed in guacamole for a delicious and nutritious addition to your diet.
3. Walnuts
Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts can help improve skin elasticity and combat inflammation. Consume as a snack, add to salads, or use as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt to reap their skin benefits.
4. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are loaded with beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for healthy skin by promoting cell turnover and protecting against sun damage. Bake, steam, or mash sweet potatoes as a side dish or incorporate them into soups and stews for a nutritious boost.
5. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, antioxidants that improve blood flow to the skin, resulting in improved skin hydration and texture. Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content and enjoy it in moderation as a treat or add cocoa powder to smoothies, oatmeal, or baked goods for a healthier indulgence.
6. Spinach
Spinach is a great source of vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants like beta-carotene and lutein. These nutrients help protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays and promote collagen production. Enjoy raw in salads, sautéed as a side dish, or blended into smoothies for a nutrient-packed boost.
7. Berries
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are bursting with antioxidants like vitamin C, which help protect the skin from oxidative stress and premature aging. Enjoy fresh as a snack, add to yogurt or oatmeal, or blend into smoothies for a delicious and skin-nourishing treat.
8. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from sun damage and improve skin texture. Incorporate tomatoes into salads, sandwiches, or pasta dishes, or enjoy them roasted as a side dish.
9. Green tea
Green tea contains catechins, powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect against UV damage. Drink green tea hot or cold, or use it as a base for smoothies and herbal teas to reap its skin-boosting benefits.
10. Broccoli
Broccoli is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants and fibre, broccoli supports collagen production and helps protect the skin from damage. Enjoy steamed, roasted, or raw in salads and stir-fries for a nutritious addition to your meals.
Incorporating these foods into your diet regularly, along with a consistent skincare routine and sun protection, can help promote healthy, glowing skin from the inside out.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
