Nutritionist Explains How Skin Issues Like Eczema, Psoriasis, Acne And Rosacea Are Connected To Gut Health
Realising the importance of the issue, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares a series of pictures, giving a glance at the before and after impact of cleanse diet on eczema.
Your gut and skin health are closely connected
Have you ever wondered how the food you consume can affect your skin? No, we aren't only talking about drinking water or having enough fruits daily. But the connection between your gut and skin health. Call it a gut feeling but the acne that is about to pop right out on your cheeks is because of what you ate. Not just acne, but something as severe as Psoriasis or eczema is also linked to your diet.
Realising the importance of the issue, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary on September 18, shares a series of pictures, giving a glance at the before and after impact of cleanse diet on eczema. Through the pictures showing the improvement of the eczema patch on the leg, the nutritionist aims to make her Instagram family aware that healthy guts can reduce eczema severities.
She shares the pictures with the caption, “Your Gut and Skin are closely connected! And a healthy gut can help reduce severities of Eczema. It is important to recognize that the skin is not an isolated organ; in almost all cases the manifestation of skin problems is some form of dysfunction or dysbiosis of the Gut.”
Apart from the before and after pictures, showing the improvement in the severity of eczema, the nutritionist also posts the screenshots of the meal that she suggested to one of her patients. Beginning with olives in the morning, the lunch included rice with mushroom, spinach, peas and coconut milk. Another meal included 2 eggs with truffle, olive oil, beetroot and carrot. For dinner, the plate carried rice with tuna and spinach curry with coconut milk. For breakfast, the nutritionist suggested a banana and cinnamon smoothie and some walnuts on the side.
The nutritionist concludes by saying, “It's simple logic that if it doesn't come out the bowels, it will come out on your skin. For example, if you are constipated and you don't eliminate the excess estrogen then your body recirculates it and may reabsorb it into your system through your diet. And that's why Eczema, Psoriasis, Acne and Rosacea are all majorly common in people with Gut issues.”
The nutritionist also explained that the severity of psoriasis is connected to your gut health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
