Unlock The Secret To Anti-Ageing With Nutritionist's Expert Advice
According to the nutritionist, incorporating two key categories of food into your diet can have a significant impact on overall health and anti-ageing.
Keep these anti-ageing diet tips in mind if you want to slow down skin ageing
In today's health-conscious world, anti-ageing and fitness are top priorities for many. While exercise and skincare routines are important, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals that food plays a crucial role in achieving these goals. According to the nutritionist, incorporating two key categories of food into your diet can have a significant impact on overall health and anti-ageing – vegetables and high-quality protein. nutritionist Mukerjee stresses on the importance of consuming a variety of vegetables daily, stating, “There has to be a vegetable with every meal.” She recommends starting with juices for breakfast, followed by soups, salads and cooked vegetables throughout the day.
This approach ensures you reap the benefits of a broad range of known and unknown nutrients. Aim for a colourful plate to guarantee a diverse intake of vitamins and minerals, the nutritionist advises.
Look at her post:
Next, she recommends incorporating high-quality protein in our diet as it is essential for fitness and anti-aging,
According to nutritionist Mukerjee, include high-quality protein sources like:
-
Sprouts
-
Nuts and seeds (flaxseeds for omega-3)
-
Walnuts
-
Chicken
-
Fish
-
Eggs
-
Tofu
-
Paneer
-
Soya bean
-
Supplementing with protein powder can also be beneficial.
By combining a diet rich in vegetables and high-quality protein, you'll be well on your way to achieving fitness and anti-aging goals. Ms Mukerjee's mantra is simple: focus on these two categories, and you will see noticeable results.
Previously, the nutritionist shared her expertise on anti-ageing, revealing three crucial antioxidants that can help slow down the ageing process. She stressed on the importance of consuming antioxidant-rich foods to combat diseases and promote overall health.
The three essential antioxidants highlighted by Ms Mukerjee are:
-
Vitamin C: Boosts immunity, reduces allergy symptoms, and strengthens blood vessels.
-
Beta-carotene: Converts to vitamin A, improving wound healing, skin health, and hair growth, while reducing cancer risk.
-
Vitamin E: Protects blood vessels, prevents strokes, and lowers the risk of atherosclerosis and cancer.
Keep these anti-ageing diet tips in mind if you want to slow down skin ageing and boost your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.