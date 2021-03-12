ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare: Things You Should Avoid After Intense Sun Exposure

Skincare: Things You Should Avoid After Intense Sun Exposure

Skincare tips: Have you been exposed to sunlight? Is your skin tanned? Here are some tips you should follow post-sun exposure.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 12, 2021 07:39 IST
4-Min Read
Skincare: Things You Should Avoid After Intense Sun Exposure

Skincare tips: Choose a sunscreen with SPF 50 or more, says expert

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You should apply a sunscreen daily
  2. Apply sunscreen even on a cloudy day
  3. Avoid use of vitamin C after intense sun exposure

Exposure to sunlight can affect your skin in various ways. Experts and doctors always advise applying sunscreen daily irrespective of the weather outside. As the summer season is almost here, the chances of exposure to sun are also higher. If you have been exposed to the sun, then you must take care of a few factors to help your skin revive. The application of certain products should be controlled for a while. Recently, Dr. Rashmi Shetty who is a dermatologist took to Instagram to share a few things you should follow after intense sun exposure. Keep reading to find out all the details she shared that can help you get back healthy skin.

Skincare tips: Here's what you should do after intense sun exposure


RELATED STORIES
related

Sitting In The Sun May Lift Your Mood; Know How Much Exposure To Sun Is Safe

In a bad mood? Get some sunlight to fix it. Exposure to the sun can help you boost your mood and boost mental health. Read on to understand how it helps. Also know some surprising benefits of sunlight.

related

Fighting With Postpartum Depression? Some Sunlight Could Help!

Using light treatment in the late third trimester when seasonal day length is shortening, could minimize postpartum depressive symptoms in high-risk mothers during the first three months of their children's lives.

Dr. Shetty says, "Skin is tender, red and sensitive also dehydrated and burnt after an intense or prolonged sun exposure such as after a beach holiday, swim, trek etc. Do not use a scrub or any facewash with acids in it. You should also restrict the use of any night cream with vitamin C, AHAs or BHAs."

"You should also avoid the use of anti-ageing ingredients and anti-acne ingredients. Do not attempt a de-tan in the first two to three days." she further adds.

Newsbeep

Also read: How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply To Protect Your Skin? Here's The Answer

What should you do?

The dermatologist says that you should focus on hydration, recovery and calming your skin for some time.

bp6hrrt8

Apply a sunscreen daily to prevent sun damage
Photo Credit: iStock

If you are planning to visit such places where your skin is likely to get exposed to the sun more than usual, do forget to keep your sunscreen handy. Choose a sunscreen with SPF 50 or more and keep sum damage at bay. Also, do not forget to keep your skin hydrated.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen

(Dr. Rashmi Shetty is a Celebrity Dermatologist, International Faculty, Author and Expert in Aesthetics at Mumbai and Hyderabad)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Progesterone Imbalance Causes Preterm Birth, Prolonged Labour

Plant-Based Diet May Lower The Risk Of Stroke, New Study Finds

Exercise Could Benefit Patients With Kidney Disease: Study

Safe To Wear A Mask During Exercise, If You're Healthy- New Study Finds

Following A Vegan Diet May Lead To Poorer Bone Health: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases