Skincare: Look Out For These 8 Ingredients In Your Skincare Products
In this article, we discuss some of the ingredients found in skincare products and they might benefit your skin health.
Niacinamide aids in the keratinisation process and the maintenance of firm, healthy skin
A decent skin care regimen can seem like a difficult effort to put together. Thanks to the wide variety of products on the market now that contain different skincare elements. The truth is that there are so many choices that it can be difficult to narrow them down to those that will best suit your skin. Below we discuss some of the ingredients found in skincare products and they might benefit your skin health.
8 Skincare ingredients that are actually good for your skin:
1. Hyaluronic acid
Our bodies naturally contain hyaluronic acid, which is compatible with practically all skin types. It is a hydration powerhouse that can hold 1,000 times its weight in liquid. It is one of the best moisturising agents because of this, making it suitable for both dry and oily skin types. Hyaluronic acid serums and moisturisers can be a part of your skincare regimen, particularly in the summer and winter.
2. Niacinamide
Vitamin B3 in the form of niacinamide aids in the keratinisation process and the maintenance of firm, healthy skin. It can prevent skin flushing and aid in moisture retention. Face masks containing this component can help lessen swelling and redness if you have rosacea.
3. Retinol
Due to its anti-ageing properties, the vitamin A derivative retinol is one of the most popular components in skincare products. It is an effective antioxidant that fights free radical damage, lessens acne, encourages cell renewal, decreases fine lines and wrinkles, and increases collagen formation in your skin. Retinol should be gradually added to your regimen to increase your skin's tolerance to it, according to experts.
4. Glycerin
It is a significant skincare element present in moisturisers and lotions, and is also referred to as glycerol or glycerine. It serves as a moisturising agent to establish hydration and prevent dryness because it is a humectant that occurs naturally in the skin. The skin-replenishing and skin-restoring qualities of glycerin make it the best humectant when compared to AHAs and hyaluronic acid.
5. Kojic acid
When used to skincare products, this natural component offers fantastic advantages. One of kojic acid's key advantages is that it lightens the skin and lessens hyperpigmentation to give the face a more luminous glow. Additionally, it can lessen UV damage, fade acne scars, and stop wrinkles from forming.
6. AHA
Alpha-hydroxy acids, also known as glycolic, lactic, tartaric, and citric acids, are present in many over-the-counter skin care products. Alpha-hydroxy acid-containing creams and lotions may be useful for uneven pigmentation, and fine lines and wrinkles. It might also aid in reducing enlarged pores. Alpha-hydroxy acids might cause light irritation and sun sensitivity as side effects.
7. Ascorbic acid
Ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, is a long-used component in cosmetics, and its use has increased recently. In addition to repairing UV damage, preventing premature ageing, reducing hyperpigmentation, and balancing skin tone, it is an antioxidant that aids in the battle against free radicals and environmental stresses.
8. Ferulic acid
Ferulic acid, considered gentle as compared to other strong acids. It is also present in foods like oats, bran, and rice. It increases the effectiveness of vitamins A and C and is known to stabilise vitamin C. Instead of acting as a chemical peeling agent like other acids, ferulic acid is a potent antioxidant.
Make sure to always do sufficient research on skincare products before adding them to your skincare routine. You must also do a patch test on your arm before adding a new product to your skincare routine.
