Skincare Expert Tells You “Three Things You May Not Know” About “Injectables, Especially Filler”

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta outlines a few common myths about fillers in an Instagram post.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Nov 11, 2021 10:27 IST
4-Min Read
Fillers can make you face look more lifted and awake

Fillers are a very popular facial procedure option used by people across the globe to reshape their faces, add volume and maintain a youthful look. However, there are a range of misconceptions surrounding fillers, and, often, separating fact from the myths can become a challenge. To make things easy for you, cosmetologist and skincare expert Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta outlines a few common myths about fillers in an Instagram post. In the caption, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta states, “There are tons of misconceptions about injectables, especially filler. Here are three things you may not know about filler.”

The three facts that she outlines are:

1) The filler lasts around one year. They aren't permanent and can be dissolved.


2) If done properly, you shouldn't be able to notice the filler.

3) Fillers can make you face look more lifted and awake.

Here's the Instagram post:

Just a day ago, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta had offered solutions to fix the problem of enlarged pores. In an Instagram post, she stated, “Visible, enlarged pores are one of the most common skincare complaints that I get. In order to reduce them, try these tips.” Her tips included wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, exfoliating the skin, opting for clinical diagnosis, and using retinol. Read more about it here.

In a video a few days ago, the cosmetologist and skincare expert had shared a few tips to get radiant skin. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggested swapping three steps from your daily skincare routine with something more effective. To find out what those three steps are, click here.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta addressed the issue of eye cream application — the correct way to apply and quantity — in a post in October. She captioned the post, “Wondering how to get the most out of your eye cream? Follow these simple steps to see maximum results!”, and went on to mention about five steps needed to follow while applying under-eye products. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Taking care of the skin has to be a continuous process. It's our skin that often bears the brunt of the changes that the body goes through. So, follow these tips and maintain the health and vitality of your skin.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.


